Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:59 AM
Home Countryside

Untimely rain causes damage to Rabi seedbeds at Tazumuddin

7,500 ha land might remain unfarmed

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA, Jan 31: Untimely ran has caused a huge damage to Rabi seedbeds in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district, said upazila agriculture office sources.
As a result, about 7,500 hectares of land are likely to remain uncultivated this season and might leave farmers in difficulty to refund loans and recover last year's losses.
The sources also said this year's Rabi crop farming target is 7,400 ha of land in five unions of the upazila.
Getting fertilisers and seeds easily and due to friendly weather, the farmers started cultivating Rabi crops, but the untimely rain deluged their lands.
A number of farmers told this correspondent that in the hope of bumper yield, most of them started cultivating high quality potato. At the start of the season they prepared their lands with adequate seeds and fertilisers, but before the seedlings could appear, the rain damaged the fields.
They also said, though the lands might dry up after some days, but no crops can be cultivated there. As a result, the lands may remain fallow. Now, the imminent loss has made them disappointed.
Farmer Abdul Mannan of Shambupur Union said, "Taking loan I sowed potato seeds in about 3.5 acres of land spending Tk 60,000 in per acre. But, the untimely rain submerged the land. My attempt to drain out the water was unsuccessful. As a result, the seedbeds got damaged causing loss worth about Tk 1.5 lakh. Now, I am worried about repaying the loan."
Farmer Shahe Alam of Chachra Union said, "I have started cultivating high quality seeds of groundnut and chilli in 80-decimal land spending about Tk 50,000. But, the rain damaged the seedbeds, and all my hopes have been nipped in the bud."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shawkat Hossen said, "The sudden rain has destroyed potato seedbeds in about 200 ha of land. If it rains again, about 7,500 ha of land will remain uncultivated."
He also said an assessment estimating the losses has been sent to the ministry concerned.




















