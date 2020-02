FF Rafiq Uddin dies at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 31: Freedom Fighter (FF) Rafiq Uddin died of old age complications at his own residence in Ramchandrapur Village under Agradigun Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday at 8pm. He was 68.

He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard after Jumma Prayer on Friday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ganpati Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Shamim Hasan Sarder, Agradigun Union Parishad Chairman Saleh Uddin Ahmed and former Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Commander Farmud Hossain, among others, were present at that time.

FF Rafiq left his wife, three sons, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.