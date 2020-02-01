Video
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:59 AM
Arum lobe makes landless people at Dumuria self-reliant

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Zahid Hossain

KHULNA, Jan 31: The farmers, especially the landless and the marginal ones, are becoming self-reliant by producing arum lobe in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
The farmers of this remote upazila carry the produce by engine-run vehicles and sell those in different markets of the district.
Once arum lobe had no market value, but now the situation has changed since per kg arum lobe is now selling at Tk 35 to 40 in local markets.
Farmers of Sajiara, Thukra, Araji, Sholua, Amvita, Voratia and Tipna villages in the upazila produce arum lobe, which is of better quality than that of other areas.
They cultivate it during the beginning of the Bengali month Chaitra and harvest during late Ashar. They use hyacinth and organic fertilisers to get better yield.
From each hectare, about four to five metric tons of arum lobe are produced, said concerned sources.
Moniruzzaman Shuva, 26, a post-graduate student of History Department at Government BL College in Khulna and a resident of Sajiara Village said,  farmers have been cultivating arum lobe for long, but due to low price, they were not much interested.
He also said, currently, the farmers are cultivating it extensively since they are getting fair prices. The production cost of per maund arum lobe is about Tk 800 while the same is sold at Tk 1,200 to 1,300 in local markets.
He further said many families cook arum lobe with shrimp or fish and serve the dish to guests. The arum lobe which is produced here is mostly sent to Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and other big cities after meeting local demands.
He added, "My hardship began at the age of 12 when outlawed men gunned down my father in 2002. I along with my mother was compelled to leave the village and returned after few years when Awami League came to power. Later, I started arum lobe farming after Aman paddy harvesting in my father's one bigha of land. I could not succeed at the beginning, but after getting training from local agriculture office, I started to see profit."
He further added, "Now, I earn profit worth over Tk 3 lakh every year through cultivating arum lobe and Tk 2 lakh by farming other crops at the one bigha land and 18 bigha lease lands."
Sureshwar Mollick of Thukra Village said the farmers are doing brisk business by cultivating arum lobe. So, its cultivation is increasing day by day. If government provides support, its cultivation may increase contributing to the country's economy.
An officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Dumuria Upazila Md Mosaddek Hossen said, "The arum lobe cultivation is spreading fast here. During the past five years its cultivation was not remarkable, but this season hundreds of farmers have brought their lands under the cultivation. Our agriculture officers are providing advices to the farmers. We are ready to provide all kinds of support if necessary."


