Science quiz competition held in Gaibandha





District administration arranged the competition in cooperation with National Museum of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

At first, a total of 64 students coming from 18 high schools of the district took part in the written test held in the conference room of DC at noon in groups.

Then, some 24 contestants of eight schools achieved qualification to participate in the quiz competition.

Later, the students of Ahammad Uddin Shah Shishu Niketan School of Sadar, Kisamat Dashlia Adarsha High School of Sadullapur and Dhubni Kanchibari High School of Sundarganj upazilas stood first, second and third respectively.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the DC office Nushrat Jahan conducted the quiz competition as the moderator while and ACs Shahin Delwar, SM Foyez Uddin and Syeda Saleha Nur were the judges.

The programme was followed by a discussion meeting at the conference room in the afternoon with Additional DC Alamgir Kabir Saikat in the chair while DC Abdul Matin addressed it as chief guest.

The DC said the main objective of the competition is to test the knowledge of the participants beyond academics side by side with allowing the contestants to discover their strength and be about aware their weakness and promote learning technique in answering questions correctly in the shortest possible time.

The DC also asked the students to be more serious and active in acquiring knowledge on science and ICT relating subjects and achieving general knowledge on various issues to keep pace with the modern world.

He also suggested the successful contestants to study the quiz at larger scale to win in the divisional level competition to be held in Rangpur City and enhance the image of the district as well.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed crests and certificates as prizes to the winners and books as consolation prize to the participants.

Among others, Sadullapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer M. Nabinauaze, and Assistant Professor of Mathematics Department at Gaibandha Government College Dr Mohammad Ismail Hossain were also present on the occasion.

























