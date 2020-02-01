Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:58 AM
Home Countryside

Five businesses fined in two districts

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Five businesses were fined on different charges in two districts- Kushtia and Bhola, in two days.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A mobile court fined two pharmacies Tk 36,000 on different charges at Hosenabad Bazaar in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Executive Magistrate of the mobile court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akhter fined Aryan Medical Hall Tk 30,000 and Mithila Pharmacy Tk 6,000.
At that time, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Azgar Ali, and Drug Super Md Wahidur Rahman were also present.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon fined three traders Tk 1.80 lakh for keeping polythene bags at their respective shops.
Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8, in a drive, arrested them along with 1,900 kilograms of polythene bags.
UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi conducted the mobile court and fined Nikhil Store, Mamun Store and Jahangir Store.
At that time, Assistant Police Super Abul Kalam Azad, and Assistant Director of the Department of Environment Md Abdul Malek Mia were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur
Laksam-Akhaura double rail line work underway
Bogura Press Club gets new body
Postal Academy staff jailed in Rajshahi
Two commit suicide in two districts
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed
Thrust on sending skilled youths abroad to increase remittance


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft