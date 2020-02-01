Five businesses fined in two districts





DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A mobile court fined two pharmacies Tk 36,000 on different charges at Hosenabad Bazaar in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Executive Magistrate of the mobile court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akhter fined Aryan Medical Hall Tk 30,000 and Mithila Pharmacy Tk 6,000.

At that time, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Azgar Ali, and Drug Super Md Wahidur Rahman were also present.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon fined three traders Tk 1.80 lakh for keeping polythene bags at their respective shops.

Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8, in a drive, arrested them along with 1,900 kilograms of polythene bags.

UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi conducted the mobile court and fined Nikhil Store, Mamun Store and Jahangir Store.

At that time, Assistant Police Super Abul Kalam Azad, and Assistant Director of the Department of Environment Md Abdul Malek Mia were also present.































Five businesses were fined on different charges in two districts- Kushtia and Bhola, in two days.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A mobile court fined two pharmacies Tk 36,000 on different charges at Hosenabad Bazaar in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.Executive Magistrate of the mobile court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akhter fined Aryan Medical Hall Tk 30,000 and Mithila Pharmacy Tk 6,000.At that time, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Azgar Ali, and Drug Super Md Wahidur Rahman were also present.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon fined three traders Tk 1.80 lakh for keeping polythene bags at their respective shops.Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8, in a drive, arrested them along with 1,900 kilograms of polythene bags.UNO Habibul Hasan Rumi conducted the mobile court and fined Nikhil Store, Mamun Store and Jahangir Store.At that time, Assistant Police Super Abul Kalam Azad, and Assistant Director of the Department of Environment Md Abdul Malek Mia were also present.