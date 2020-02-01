11 nabbed with drugs in four districts





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police, in a special anti-narcotics drive, arrested four drug takers from different places of Panka Union in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Jahangir Alam, 40, son of late Abdul Khaleq, Jamrul Mondal, 40, son of late Insar Mondal, and Naim Islam, 30, son of Al Amin of Chakarpara Village, and Habibur Rahman, 43, son of late Motaleb Mondal of Noor Nagar Village under Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Police sources said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Tarekul Islam and SI Prashanta Kumar raided different places of the upazila and arrested them while taking drugs.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abdul Matin said two cases were filed against the arrestees, and they were sent to jail through a court on Thursday noon.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two drug traders along with drugs and liquor from Sadar and Kabirhat upazilas of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Gias Uddin, 28, son of Shahjahan of Chowmuhany Municipality, and Moazzem Hossen Wasim, 37, son of Golam Mostofa Bhuiyan of Kabirhat Upazila.

District DB Police OC Kamruzzaman Sikder said they arrested Gias Uddin along with 16 bottles of phensedyl from Noakhali Town. On the basis of his clue, DB police arrested Wasim along with 16 bottles of foreign wine and eight cans of foreign beer from Kabirhat Upazila.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: DB Police arrested three youths along with 200 yaba tablets from Dighinala Bus Stand are in the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested are- Md Kawsar Alam, 24, Supta Chakma, 24, and Md Sheikh Farid, 38, of the upazila.

DB police sources said on a tip-off, they arrested the tree along with the yaba from the said area.

Dighinala PS OC Uttam Chandra Deb confirmed the news and said two cases were filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 and DB Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons along with arms and drugs from the city on Sunday night.

RAB members arrested Arif Khandaker, 33, son of Kashem Khandaker of Heron Nagar Village in Barishal Sadar Upazila along with 93 yaba tablets, 15 bottles of phensedyl, two pistols, and six rounds of ammunition from Bhater Khal area of the city.

The arrested is wanted in seven cases filed with different PSs.

On the other hand, DB police arrested Zahidul Islam Mahin, son of Abu Hanif of Ward No. 27 in the city along with 100 yaba tablets from College Avenue area.

Two cases were lodged with Kotwali Model PS.















