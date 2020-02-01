Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:58 AM
Home Countryside

19 drug addicts jailed, fined in Naogaon

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

NAOGAON, Jan 31: A total of 19 drug addicts were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment and fined money by two mobile courts in separate drives in Patnitala and Dhamoirhat upazilas of the district on Wednesday.  
A mobile court here on Wednesday sentenced seven drug addicts to different jail terms and fined each Tk 100 in Patnitala Upazila of the district.
Of the convicts, Zahidul, 30, son of Mahir Molla, and Balram, 50, of Patnitala Village, Shipon, 35, of Babnabaz Village, Josed, 50, and Robin Mardi, 32, of Kalyanpur Village, and Motahar Hossen, 50, of Nazipur Municipality were awarded 15-day jail while Khajamuddin, 42, of Babnabaj was awarded six-month jail.
The mobile court led by Patnitala Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Liton Sarker delivered the verdict.
Earlier, a team of Department of Narcotics Control, Border Guard Bangladesh and police jointly conducted a special drive in the upazila and arrested the seven along with different drugs.
On the other hand, another mobile court led by Dhamoirhat UNO and Executive Magistrate Ganpati Roy here on Wednesday sentenced 12 drug addicted persons to different jail terms and fined money in the upazila of the district.
The convicted people are: Khairul Islam, 32, Chotan, 22, Chanchal, 25, Raich Hossain, 30, Mamun, 30, Tipu Sultan, 39, Sree Roni, 18, Ariful Islam, 28, Saju Mia, 23, Atikur Rahman, 43, Mir Shahid, 37 and Ershad Hossain, 22.
Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion-5 led by Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid PPM conducted a drive in the upazila and arrested 12 people till Wednesday evening.
The convicted were sent to Naogaon Jail House at night.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur
Laksam-Akhaura double rail line work underway
Bogura Press Club gets new body
Postal Academy staff jailed in Rajshahi
Two commit suicide in two districts
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed
Thrust on sending skilled youths abroad to increase remittance


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft