19 drug addicts jailed, fined in Naogaon





A mobile court here on Wednesday sentenced seven drug addicts to different jail terms and fined each Tk 100 in Patnitala Upazila of the district.

Of the convicts, Zahidul, 30, son of Mahir Molla, and Balram, 50, of Patnitala Village, Shipon, 35, of Babnabaz Village, Josed, 50, and Robin Mardi, 32, of Kalyanpur Village, and Motahar Hossen, 50, of Nazipur Municipality were awarded 15-day jail while Khajamuddin, 42, of Babnabaj was awarded six-month jail.

The mobile court led by Patnitala Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Liton Sarker delivered the verdict.

Earlier, a team of Department of Narcotics Control, Border Guard Bangladesh and police jointly conducted a special drive in the upazila and arrested the seven along with different drugs.

On the other hand, another mobile court led by Dhamoirhat UNO and Executive Magistrate Ganpati Roy here on Wednesday sentenced 12 drug addicted persons to different jail terms and fined money in the upazila of the district.

The convicted people are: Khairul Islam, 32, Chotan, 22, Chanchal, 25, Raich Hossain, 30, Mamun, 30, Tipu Sultan, 39, Sree Roni, 18, Ariful Islam, 28, Saju Mia, 23, Atikur Rahman, 43, Mir Shahid, 37 and Ershad Hossain, 22.

Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion-5 led by Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid PPM conducted a drive in the upazila and arrested 12 people till Wednesday evening.

The convicted were sent to Naogaon Jail House at night.





















NAOGAON, Jan 31: A total of 19 drug addicts were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment and fined money by two mobile courts in separate drives in Patnitala and Dhamoirhat upazilas of the district on Wednesday.A mobile court here on Wednesday sentenced seven drug addicts to different jail terms and fined each Tk 100 in Patnitala Upazila of the district.Of the convicts, Zahidul, 30, son of Mahir Molla, and Balram, 50, of Patnitala Village, Shipon, 35, of Babnabaz Village, Josed, 50, and Robin Mardi, 32, of Kalyanpur Village, and Motahar Hossen, 50, of Nazipur Municipality were awarded 15-day jail while Khajamuddin, 42, of Babnabaj was awarded six-month jail.The mobile court led by Patnitala Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Liton Sarker delivered the verdict.Earlier, a team of Department of Narcotics Control, Border Guard Bangladesh and police jointly conducted a special drive in the upazila and arrested the seven along with different drugs.On the other hand, another mobile court led by Dhamoirhat UNO and Executive Magistrate Ganpati Roy here on Wednesday sentenced 12 drug addicted persons to different jail terms and fined money in the upazila of the district.The convicted people are: Khairul Islam, 32, Chotan, 22, Chanchal, 25, Raich Hossain, 30, Mamun, 30, Tipu Sultan, 39, Sree Roni, 18, Ariful Islam, 28, Saju Mia, 23, Atikur Rahman, 43, Mir Shahid, 37 and Ershad Hossain, 22.Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion-5 led by Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid PPM conducted a drive in the upazila and arrested 12 people till Wednesday evening.The convicted were sent to Naogaon Jail House at night.