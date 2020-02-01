5,06,696 SSC examinees to appear under three education boards





A total of 5,06,696 candidates of Barishal, Dinajpur and Rajshahi education boards are expected to participate in the SSC examinations this year.

BARISHAL: The number of regular and irregular SSC examinees and exam centres increased this year under Barishal Education Board (BEB).

The number of SSC examinees under BEB this year is 1,13,083 which is 508 more than the previous year.

Of them, 23,409 examinees are irregular, which is higher by 2,707 than last year's. The irregular examinees are 21 per cent of the total.

The highest 37,187 examinees will sit for the exam from Barishal District, and out of them, 18,113 are boys and 19,074 girls. The lowest 10,581 examinees will sit for the exam from Jhalakati District, and out of them, 4,885 are boys and 5,696 girls.

This year, the number of exam centres is 178, and it was 176 last year.

The students of 1,428 schools from six districts of Barishal Division will appear at the exam under BEB in 2020.

DINAJPUR: The forthcoming SSC examinations beginning from February 3 will be held in 271 centres under Dinajpur Education Board this year.

A total of 1,92,527 examinees are expected to take part in this year's SSC exams. Disclosing this, Examination Controller Prof Md Tofazzur Rahman of the board said, of them, 93,372 are female examinees while remaining 99,155 are males.

Of the total, examinees of Science Group are 81,868, followed by Humanity Group 1,06132 and Commerce Group 4,527.

In Rangpur District, a total of 35,954 candidates will appear in the SSC exams in 48 centres under the board.

In Gaibandha, a total of 26,151 examinees will take part in 40 centres, followed by 22,301 in 25 centres in Nilphamari, 22,794 in 34 centres in Kurigram, 15,177 in 19 centres in Lalmonirhat, 36,729 in 59 centres in Dinajpur, 19,913 in 24 centres in Thakurgaon and 13,508 in 22 centres in Panchagarh.

"To ensure peaceful exam, all necessary measures have been taken," the examination controller of the board said, adding, "Law-enforcing agencies including police shall be deployed to maintain law and order."

RAJSHAHI: A total of 2,01,086 examinees of eight districts under Rajshahi Education Board (REB) will sit for the SSC and equivalent examinations this year, beginning from February 3.

REB Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossen confirmed the information.

He said out of the 2,01,086 students, 1,04,423 males and 96,663 females will attend the exams under 260 centres.

All the preparations have already been taken to hold the exams in a peaceful and fair environment.

Besides, they are completely alert to prevent question paper leak and other illegal activities regarding the examinations, the REB chairman added.

In Joypurhat District, which is under REB, a total of 13,208 SSC and equivalent examinees will appear at the examinations in 31 centres in five upazilas of the district this year.

District administration has already taken all preparations to hold the examinations in a fair environment.

District administration's education department sources said a total of 9,365 SSC examinees from 146 schools will sit for the examinations under 17 centres, 2,605 students from 114 madrasas in seven centres, 1,228 examinees from 21 vocational institutions in six centres, and 10 Dakhil vocational examinees in one centre.

Deputy Commissioner and Examination Control Committee President Mohammad Zakir Hossain said police have been assigned to prevent all the irregularities during the examinations.

















