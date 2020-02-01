

Shrimp enclosures at Paikgachha damage public roads

As a result, the roads have narrowed, causing hindrance to the communication of various transports and people.

There is no initiative to repair those deplorable roads including the Paikgachha-Betbunia Road and the Khoria-Goroikhali Road.

Despite existing rules and regulations asking for erecting alternative dykes for the enclosures, shrimp farmers are using the public roads as dykes for their enclosures.

It is apprehended that if the trend on using the public roads as enclosure dykes is not stopped, the communication is likely to collapse.

A number of shrimp enclosure owners are doing business through channelling tide water to their enclosures violating the specific rules and regulations.

Around half of these roads have been damaged due to cracks or potholes in different points. Common people and students of different educational institutions cannot reach their destinations timely. During the rainy season, the sufferings intensify because of full water in the enclosures.

Meanwhile, most of the local people use WAPDA dams for communication. On the one hand, these dams are half damaged by river erosion, and on the other hand, the rest is being damaged by the enclosures.

Human rights activist Advocate FMA Razzak said, "Earlier, the issue was presented at the meeting of upazila coordination committee several times, but no legal action was taken against those owners."

In this connection, people have demanded intervention of local lawmaker Alhaz Akhteruzzaman and the highest authorities concerned.

















PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Jan 31: Different shrimp enclosures in Paikgachha Upazila of the district are using public roads as the enclosure dykes.As a result, the roads have narrowed, causing hindrance to the communication of various transports and people.There is no initiative to repair those deplorable roads including the Paikgachha-Betbunia Road and the Khoria-Goroikhali Road.Despite existing rules and regulations asking for erecting alternative dykes for the enclosures, shrimp farmers are using the public roads as dykes for their enclosures.It is apprehended that if the trend on using the public roads as enclosure dykes is not stopped, the communication is likely to collapse.A number of shrimp enclosure owners are doing business through channelling tide water to their enclosures violating the specific rules and regulations.Around half of these roads have been damaged due to cracks or potholes in different points. Common people and students of different educational institutions cannot reach their destinations timely. During the rainy season, the sufferings intensify because of full water in the enclosures.Meanwhile, most of the local people use WAPDA dams for communication. On the one hand, these dams are half damaged by river erosion, and on the other hand, the rest is being damaged by the enclosures.Human rights activist Advocate FMA Razzak said, "Earlier, the issue was presented at the meeting of upazila coordination committee several times, but no legal action was taken against those owners."In this connection, people have demanded intervention of local lawmaker Alhaz Akhteruzzaman and the highest authorities concerned.