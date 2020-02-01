Education for Rohingya children







The Rohingya refugee children were previously barred from studying the curriculums used in Bangladesh and Myanmar instead received primary education in temporary learning centres set up by the UN children's agency UNICEF. But now Rohingya children living in refugee camps will be allowed to receive a formal education.



The refugee children will be schooled in Myanmar history and culture up to age 14, and will also receive skills training so they can take up jobs back in Myanmar when they return home and it is an important and very positive commitment by the Bangladeshi government, allowing children to access schooling and chase their dreams for the future. The decision will also minimise the chances for a Rohingya kid to get radicalised (in the camps).











Whereas Bangladesh has earned a good reputation to the international communities by sheltering the million refugees of Rohingyas in Cox'sbazar, then the Rohingya children access to the formal education will be a matter of pride and prestige across the world.



Md Zillur Rahaman

