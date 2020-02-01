Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:58 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Education for Rohingya children

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir

The Rohingya refugee children were previously barred from studying the curriculums used in Bangladesh and Myanmar instead received primary education in temporary learning centres set up by the UN children's agency UNICEF. But now Rohingya children living in refugee camps will be allowed to receive a formal education.

The refugee children will be schooled in Myanmar history and culture up to age 14, and will also receive skills training so they can take up jobs back in Myanmar when they return home and it is an important and very positive commitment by the Bangladeshi government, allowing children to access schooling and chase their dreams for the future. The decision will also minimise the chances for a Rohingya kid to get radicalised (in the camps).





Whereas Bangladesh has earned a good reputation to the international communities by sheltering the million refugees of Rohingyas in Cox'sbazar, then the Rohingya children access to the formal education will be a matter of pride and prestige across the world.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Education for Rohingya children
Risks inherent in UK’s Brexit transition period
Showcasing Bangladesh’s success in rice sector
Palestinians should focus on governance, less on land
The other side of the pledges
Religious fanaticism is dangerous
The World Health Organization should sound the alarm on Wuhan coronavirus
Inquest of an Innovation Commission


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft