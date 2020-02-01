

Showcasing Bangladesh’s success in rice sector



Dubai's Arabic name 'Al Wasi' that means connection is also significant in this respect. However, it will have some sub-themes related to agriculture and livelihood including one `Growing food sustainably to eat and earn better'. Bangladesh has all the capabilities to join the expo under this sub-theme. The idea is based on to open up a dialogue and interactions between international players to exchange views on the major challenges which are relevant to everyone.



Regarding these arrangements some pertinent questions are as follows: is it possible to guarantee water and food for the entire world population? Is it possible to increase food security? Is it possible to have new solutions that take into account the planet's biodiversity? The aim is not to provide only one-way solutions but to pose questions and offer visitors the tools for finding their own answers. This dialogue between visitors and participants will take place on a daily basis through events, shows, conferences and meetings that explore the themes of Expo Dubai 2020 and beyond.



The main purpose of this global exposition is to stimulate major debate on nutrition and food, comparing all aspects of the theme. The final outcome of the discussion is that visitors and participants engage in questions on how our actions today will impact the next generation.

Bangladesh is preparing to join this Expo with its as usual zeal and encouragements. Our Ministry of Commerce along with other ministries and divisions such as Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) may prepare documentary suitable for smart TV application featuring the country's overall achievements in different sectors.



Under the guidelines of the inter-ministerial meeting held at the Ministry of Commerce, exchanging views are underway with different public and private sector organizations to finalize the contents of the different working groups. Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) is presumably a major contributor in this regard.



After attending some view exchange discussion meetings, I feel it is time to focus on BRRI's success stories as well as its engagements with the people of Bangladesh especially the farming communities.



BRRI has 19 research divisions and nine regional stations those are connected with the people in various ways. If such activities can be well focused I think a clear picture about the people of the country and their livelihood could be shared with our foreign partners. A door of wider opportunities to understand each other and to enhance investment in research and overall development of the country can also be opened up this way. And technique of inclusive public relations which is based-on maximizing friends and minimizing enmity can be useful in this regard.



An inspiring story:

Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Masud bin Momen said, "Success in rice production and research in Bangladesh is an inspiring and presentable story that can be disseminated throughout the world". Secretary Momen made this observation on 25 January 2020 in Gazipur when he was visiting Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) along with a delegation.



BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir presided over the opinion exchange meeting while Director General of the SAARC and BIMSTEC Md Shamsul Haque, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Boktiar, BRRI Director (Research) Dr Tamal Lata Aditya and BRRI Director (Administration) Dr Krishna Pada Halder, Heads of BRRI research divisions and sections were present.



Sharing his impressive ideas and experiences in the meeting on the occasion Secretary Momen informed that years ago he visited Fukhushima, Japan and personally took part in rice transplanting in the field with the Japanese farmers to inspire them in cultivating the crop even in a radiation risky environment and stayed one night in their houses as an invited guest that was encouraging for them. He also shared his experiences throughout the world including New York City, USA and other high profile metropolitan cities where success stories of Bangladesh's rice production and research were sincerely appreciated.



The Foreign Secretary and the delegates later on visited some laboratories and net house facilities to have a first-hand look of the BRRI research activities. Secretary Momen expressed his heart felt satisfaction after observing the presentation of BRRI's achievements in developing 100 hundred high yielding rice varieties and associated technologies that have made Bangladesh a rice surplus country and said Dhaka based students of schools and colleges should take similar initiatives to learn about the success stories in rice research.



What we can tell the world:

We can convey the world that Bangladesh is changing as one of the most densely populated country and it is not only able to produce enough of its staple food rice but it can export rice. Days are gone when it had to depend on other countries for producing required amount of rice.

* It may sound like a miracle about a country that was traditionally known as the source of negative news, is now posing itself with a different light. We can also make a point that the country has achieved this ability by using its own scientific and technological powers, where Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) is a major catalyst. Besides success in infrastructure development and garment manufacturing spectacular achievement in agriculture can be new focal point of Bangladesh.

* Now and then we hear hue and cries about national team. We have seen that years ago Nobel peace prize has been awarded to the Grameen Bank visionary professor Dr Muhammad Yunus for his contribution in poverty alleviation through micro credit. However, BRRI also deserves such an appreciation. One will be able to visualize the importance of the point if he or she looks into some features related to BRRI's achievements.

* For making the best use of Dubai exposition , we can use TEDI method to tell, explain, demonstrate and finally inspire the people of this planet by providing a paradigm shifting message that the country is doing well in ensuring food security for its increasing population.

* We can showcase Bangladesh through the prism of BRRI's 19 research divisions. The divisions such as Plant Breeding, Genetic Resources and Seed, Rice Farming Systems, Irrigation and Water Management, Soil Science, Plant Physiology, Adaptive Research, Agronomy, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Statistics, Entomology, Plant Pathology Farm Mechanization and Postharvest technology, Workshop machinery and Maintenance, Grain Quality and Nutrition, Biotechnology and Training.

* Taking pertinent inputs from these divisions, we can show all the related development works, from conceptualization to implementation, by using a one stop repository called BRRI.

* It can be a matter of great interest to the world community that how in a time of changing climate and various resource constraints including less water, less per capita land share, less fertilizer availability Bangladesh's population of more than 160 million can cope with so many stresses and how they are making progress in livelihood development.

* If we can skilfully demonstrate all these things in a credible way with documentary films, slide shows as well as printed materials then the multinational audiences will be benefitted a lot to understand the socio-economic dynamics of this country. Thus the donors, scientific community and the policy makers with global perspectives can be more interested about Bangladesh and fields of mutual cooperation or assistance can also be further expanded.

* Skilful demonstration may include presentation of good documentary films with quality pictures, English commentary and sub-titles, good slide shows and hard copies of printed brochures, books, leaflets etc.

Achievements of BRRI:

BRRI was established in October, 1970 in Joydebpur, Gazipur. The Institute has an outstanding contribution to the food security of Bangladesh. So far it has developed 100 high yielding rice varieties including six hybrid ones. Moreover, these varieties are cultivated in about 80 percent of the total rice areas and contribute almost 91 percent of total rice production of the country.



During the last 50 years, rice production has increased more than three times synchronizing with the increase of population that has been doubled or more. In 1970, population of our country was 71.32 million and yield of clean rice was 1.05 t/ha. The population has increased to well over 160 million and per hectare yield of clean rice reached to 4.32 t/ha by 2018-19. In 1970 total clean rice production was about 10 million ton (MT), which was 38.70 MT in 2018-19. On the other hand, cultivable land is decreasing maintaining an alarming rate.



These statistics demonstrate the fact that Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated countries of the world, had to face a human catastrophe if rice production was not increased a lot. It is clear that BRRI and farming communities played a pivotal role in making Bangladesh self-sufficient or surplus in rice production. The success story of BRRI also reflects the correct policy of the government that turns a chronic rice deficit country into a rice-exporting one. To draw a clearer picture about the achievements of BRRI and its activities in ensuring food security of the country, we can shed some light on its achievement and activities along with its past and present and future strategies.



Objectives of our participation:

Our participation in world expo is aimed at:

* Collecting inputs for publishing e-books having easier texts about rice production technologies and better market access strategies.

* Developing animated videos, mobile phone based voice mail services of rice production technologies for rapid transferring to end users.

* Enhancing throughput and access to global rice production technologies for anyone with a video-enabled cell phone.

* Collaborating further with global and local knowledge-holders in the development of locally feasible solutions to problems affecting farming communities.

* Increasing the national rice production by learning and collecting inputs and sharing our achievement with the global partners for improving our production technologies.

* Chalking out a more effective mechanism for developing an effective knowledge transferring method rapidly to the end users.

* Publishing key message based e-books, developing animated videos and mobile apps based voice mail services for disseminating most important technologies associated with the best practices for obtaining maximum crop yield using BRRI developed high yielding rice varieties as well as market access strategies and deliver them to rural farmers through Union Digital Centres or ICT centres.



How our aim is directly linked to the Expo Dubai themes:

To reach our goal we can provide more specific information to the related farming communities about better cultivation practices including location specific high yielding variety selection, appropriate times of land preparation, seeding, transplanting and other agronomic practices, techniques of avoiding natural hazards, applying irrigation and right fertilizer doses, maintaining proper use of machinery, up to-date insect pest management practices etc.



As our endeavour is aimed at increasing rice grain production in an inclusive sustainable way, it is directly linked to the cross cutting theme of Expo Dubai: Ensuring water, food and energy security. In other words, it is directly linked with the clearly articulated theme of 'Growing food sustainably to eat and earn better' as we want to keep exporting rice profitably after ensuring domestic food security.



M A Kashem is Technical Editor and Head, Publications and Public Relations Division, BRRI





























