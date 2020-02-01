

The other side of the pledges



Meanwhile the Mayoral candidates have announced their manifestos committing to address several issues; however, their commitments lack clear direction to identify the actual problem of this city and address them in a sustainable way. On the other hand, looking the issue through child friendly lenses is also missing. Some of the pledges made by the candidates are not under their jurisdiction. Let's talk about some of the area where the candidates can look into if they win.



According to National Child Policy 2011, 'Measures shall be taken to ensure quality recreational, sport and cultural activity for the children. Each educational institution shall have playground, sports equipment. There shall be children park and sports centre in every area of the city. The town planning shall include compulsory playground for the children'.



But what is the actual scenario? The numbers of parks and playground are decreasing through illegal encroachment by the land grabbers. Apart from grabbers, local people sometimes degrade a park by using it as a dumping yard; political parties established their local office as well as transport companies park their vehicles there. There is no particular place in Dhaka for entertaining children. Consequently, children are being engaged in different anti-social activities. The specific commitment should come from the candidates for all these issues.

Women and children come across some sort of eve teasing and other forms of violence in regular city life. Many sources reveal, almost 90 per cent of girls aged between 10-18 years are victims of eve teasing in the form of either physical or mental harassment. City Corporation should play specific role to create a women friendly city.



It is predicted that Dhaka - one of the most populous mega cities in the world - will face a series of disasters in coming years due to destruction of city environment caused by its rapid growth of unplanned urbanisation and lack of good governance. According to the sources, the city will become fifth largest city by 2030 in terms of population. According to the earthquake disaster risk index, Dhaka is the most vulnerable among the 20 most vulnerable cities in the world. Unfortunately, there are lots of promises all around during the election campaign where few of them ever come into the lights.



Initiative should be taken for developing city wide contingency plan, assess the risk of the cities and implement risk reduction action plan, develop urban volunteers, train them and engage with service providing agencies. City Corporation can play a vital role in order to reduce fire hazards, especially in slum areas. Debris management will become a serious challenge if tremor hits. A single building collapse (Rana Plaza) generated about 7,000 tonnes of debris and nearly 21 days were needed to complete the rescue operation.



On the other hand, inefficiency and lack of coordination among the different government bodies and non-government organizations is also considered as a big challenge falling city dwellers in non-livable situation. Dhaka continuously raked one of the topes for sound and air pollution.



So the question remains - how prepared is the city to face possible worst-case scenarios following a disaster, such as fire incident in Chawkbazar and what should they immediately do? Will they remain only in the pledges? Why City Corporations will not take initiatives to identify and demolish old and risky buildings as a first step towards minimising casualties in such natural disasters, followed by their retrofitting to make the vulnerable buildings earthquake-tolerant.



According to media reports, more than 25,000 chemical warehouses in Old Dhaka, of which around 15,000 are in residential buildings. Fire service officials said only around two per cent storehouses have permission from the city corporation. City Corporations have specific role minimize this risks. What they did so far?



About 63 per cent of the slum children in Dhaka have no birth registration although the birth and death registration act 2004 made birth registration compulsory. Among the parents or caregiver of the children who did not obtain registration, 41 per cent did not understand why it is important to have birth registration for their children. Besides 32 per cent did not know where to get birth registration and 27 per cent of people did not receive it due to cost. City Corporation may have significant efforts to include all the children under this coverage with free of cost.



Dhaka had 69 public toilets constructed but two were demolished on the excuse of blocking footpaths. Out of the remaining 67toilets, only five are fully operational. Shockingly, many toilets are being used by the local operators to wash cars, sell water, sleep or small shops. Only 43 per cent of these toilets have regular water supply and just 20 percent of toilets have functional lighting facilities. Would newly elected body will address this issue?



Waste is everywhere in this city where children are the pickers in most of cases. Numbers of existing dustbins are not adequate. Most of the dustbins are broken where open dumping is practiced. There is lack of provision to collect waste from the slum areas, thus children are affecting mostly from waste. As City Corporation is sole responsible to manage waste, they should have comprehensive plan for whole the city partnering with Non-government organizations.



Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world. One-third of Bangladeshi women now aged between 20-24 were married off by the age of 15. In slum areas 80 per cent girls aged between 12-18 got married. City Corporation should place special attention to address this issue.



In slums areas, the significant problems consist of inadequate and insecure houses for the dwellers, serious crisis in ensuring hygiene sanitation and water facilities where one-third of the population are living. Over 30 per cent schools have no safe drinking water and sanitary toilet facilities in primary schools. City Corporation should have special plan for addressing the needs of slum dwellers specially ensuring access to basic amenities.



Education situation reveals most devastating scenario among all other basic needs in slums. According to an UNESCO, education figures for slums in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka are among the worst in the South-Asian country while scenario is same to some extent more worsen in all other cities of the country. Childhood immunization in Dhaka slum households has been reported at 51-76 per cent.



Although dependable, comprehensive and up-to-date information on child labour in Bangladesh are not available, Bangladesh is among the 74 countries where significant incidence of child labour and forced labour is still observed. The children of Bangladesh in the urban area give labour in 300 different types of economic activities. Out of these 47 types of work are categorized as more harmful for the children. Often the children become exposed to excessive heat, toxic chemical reagents and many more hazardous consequences. These working children suffer from different sorts of health problem such as fever, stomach problem, dengue, measles etc. City Corporation can put special attention on reducing child labour in urban areas and remove children from the hazardous jobs.



It is expected that the elected bodies of both the cities will address all problematic issues with the aim of making the city safer and sustainable for the future generation. It is said that if a city becomes friendly to the children, then it becomes a city for all.



The writer is a development professional.

















