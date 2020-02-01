



‘Litmus test’ for the EC today



Even though the Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations for holding the DNCC and DSCC polls in free, fair and impartial manner, today is the 'litmus test' day to prove the EC's professional obligations coupled with neutrality and sincerity. As much as we are optimistic to witness free, fair and an all inclusive city polls today, we are also worried because of the election commissioner's recent complain about the EC's operational activities.



He grumbled that the chief election commissioner and other commissioners have evidently ignored his observations regarding the flouting of the electoral code of conduct by lawmakers and ministers. He further alleged that in the three meetings held since the announcement of the election schedule on December 22, there have been no discussions on the electoral code of conduct, nor there was any discussion held on the agenda of the last meeting before the elections. By ignoring the election commissioner's observations the chief election commissioner and other commissioners have clearly set an ill example of insubordination. Furthermore, the EC has also cast doubt about its professional aptitude and credibility.



However, in spite of such objectionable behaviour shown by EC secretary and its officials, it now has to prove its professional competence. The EC has setup 2,473 polling stations in the two city corporations. Some 13,514 polling booths have been setup for the polls. In today's elections - over 54 lakh voters -- 3,035,621 in DNCC and 2,767,488 in DSCC-- will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise rights. We want all voters of Dhaka North and Dhaka South to come and cast their votes in a peaceful and secured environment.



Most importantly, today's mayoral polls are a golden opportunity for the EC to repair much of its countrywide tarnished image. EC must make the best use of today's opportunity by ensuring free, fair, credible and all inclusive polls for all Dhaka voters.











Today's mayoral elections are crucial for strengthening and carry our democracy to a greater extent. Indisputably, the most fundamental principle defining credible elections is that they must reflect the free expression of the will of the people. In order to achieve this, today's mayoral elections should be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to compete in the elections. Can the EC live up the peoples' expectations and pass in its litmus test today?



The stage is all set for two parts of Dhaka dwellers to elect their respective mayors. 50,000 law enforcers including 65 platoons BGB have been deployed. Moreover, for the first time, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in all the polling centres in DNCC and DSCC.Even though the Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations for holding the DNCC and DSCC polls in free, fair and impartial manner, today is the 'litmus test' day to prove the EC's professional obligations coupled with neutrality and sincerity. As much as we are optimistic to witness free, fair and an all inclusive city polls today, we are also worried because of the election commissioner's recent complain about the EC's operational activities.He grumbled that the chief election commissioner and other commissioners have evidently ignored his observations regarding the flouting of the electoral code of conduct by lawmakers and ministers. He further alleged that in the three meetings held since the announcement of the election schedule on December 22, there have been no discussions on the electoral code of conduct, nor there was any discussion held on the agenda of the last meeting before the elections. By ignoring the election commissioner's observations the chief election commissioner and other commissioners have clearly set an ill example of insubordination. Furthermore, the EC has also cast doubt about its professional aptitude and credibility.However, in spite of such objectionable behaviour shown by EC secretary and its officials, it now has to prove its professional competence. The EC has setup 2,473 polling stations in the two city corporations. Some 13,514 polling booths have been setup for the polls. In today's elections - over 54 lakh voters -- 3,035,621 in DNCC and 2,767,488 in DSCC-- will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise rights. We want all voters of Dhaka North and Dhaka South to come and cast their votes in a peaceful and secured environment.Most importantly, today's mayoral polls are a golden opportunity for the EC to repair much of its countrywide tarnished image. EC must make the best use of today's opportunity by ensuring free, fair, credible and all inclusive polls for all Dhaka voters.Today's mayoral elections are crucial for strengthening and carry our democracy to a greater extent. Indisputably, the most fundamental principle defining credible elections is that they must reflect the free expression of the will of the people. In order to achieve this, today's mayoral elections should be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to compete in the elections. Can the EC live up the peoples' expectations and pass in its litmus test today?