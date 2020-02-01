Two new dengue patients detected

Two new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Friday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Sixteen dengue patients, including 13 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.






