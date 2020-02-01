|
4 gets Abu Rushd Memorial award
On the occasion of birth centenary of eminent writer, scholar, academic, government servant and freedom fighter Abu Rushd (1919-2010), the family of Abu Rushd honoured four eminent personalities of the country.
The four persons would be provided research grant, says a press release.
This year's winners are Khushi Kabir (social welfare), MA Kashem (Higher Education), Ruhul Quddus (Culture), and Habibullah Siraji (Literature) and the winner of research grant is Kazi Alim-Uzman for conducting research on education, literature, and culture. The winner of the Abu Rushd Research Grant will receive Tk 30,000 and a certificate. The recipients of the award will receive crests and certificates at a ceremony which will be held on February 3, 2020 at Women's Voluntary Association Auditorium in the capital.
Former Finance Minister M Saiduzzaman is expected to attend the function as chief guest at the program while the National Professor Anisuzzaman will be the main discussant.
Well-wishers, friends and literary lovers are requested to attend the program, the press release added.