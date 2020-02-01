IU to launch digital library access center





IU vice-chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari will inaugurate the center at Khademul Haramain Bandshah Fahad Bin Abdul Aziz central library, IU acting librarian Ataru Rahman said.

The digital library access center will mitigate students' problem, he added.

IU pro-vice-chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha will be present at the function.

The university authorities will provide a website address to the students to use the access center.

The students will get all kinds of information from the center by searching the title or name of their desired book from any place in the home and abroad.





















