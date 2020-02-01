2 held with 9 stolen bikes

Members of Detective Branch (DB) of anti-vehicle theft and recovery unit have arrested two thieves and recovered nine stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested are Md Sohag, 19, and Md Sajal, 27, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) press release said here on Friday.

"We arrested the duo in separate drives and recovered the motorbikes from Tejgaon area yesterday," said police.

The arrested are the members of motorbike thief gang and steal motorbikes from across the capital, police added. -BSS





















