

Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital becoming light of hope to patients

The physicians of the hospital, named after the wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, replaced her esophagus by her colonic part.

The closed part of the stomach was bypassed by the small intestine. A total of six patches were given in her stomach. After a long treatment, the 19-year-old Akhi is now living happily in her in-laws's house.

"Our neighbours and relatives were very surprised when they saw Akhi fit and fine as none had thought earlier that she would be able to come back. We wanted to get her admitted to other hospitals but Dr Razeeb Hassan of the specialised hospital assured us that this facility can treat her well," Akhi's father Md Afaz Uddin said.

Hospital's Medical Director Dr Razeeb Hassan and Dr JMH Qausar Alam performed the successful operation.

Expressing his sincere thankfulness to the hospital, Afaz said, "Not only the services of the hospital are good, but its doctors are also very caring and loving."

When Akhi's family was not able to bear her treatment cost, the hospital authorities placed the matter before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who directed them to provide all essential financial supports.

Akhi's father was very grateful for the financial supports for Akhi's treatment. "Our Prime Minister is so kind hearted that she has established such a modern hospital in our area and she provides financial support for the poor. I pray to Allah by heart so that the Bangabandhu's worthy daughter lives long," he said.

Since its inception in 2013, the 250-bed world class hospital has been serving people like Akhi continuously, showing a light of hope to the people living in Gazipur and adjoining areas.

"Every day, we receive a huge number of patients from all over the country including Gazipur, Savar, Dhaka, Manikganj and Tangail," in-charge and Assistant Manager of Business Development Services Abul Hasan said.

Established at Kashimpur union under Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, the state-of-the-art facility is being operated by Kumpulan Perubetan Johor (KPJ) Healthcare Berhad, a renowned Malaysian private healthcare organization.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad currently has a chain of 26 hospitals within Malaysia, and also present in Indonesia, Australia and Thailand.

The facility has become the first integrated management system (IMS) certified Hospital & Nursing College in Bangladesh, providing the patients with more confidence in healthcare.

"Through using a modern software and database, we collect and save every single history and current information of a patient. As a result, when a patient visits the hospital for the second time, we get all medical data and report about him/her," Abul Hasan said. -BSS





















Asha Akhtar Akhi, a resident of Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur, drank Harpic (a toilet bowl cleaner) a year ago, burning her esophagus. After rushing from one hospital to another, Akhi was finally admitted to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Gazipur.The physicians of the hospital, named after the wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, replaced her esophagus by her colonic part.The closed part of the stomach was bypassed by the small intestine. A total of six patches were given in her stomach. After a long treatment, the 19-year-old Akhi is now living happily in her in-laws's house."Our neighbours and relatives were very surprised when they saw Akhi fit and fine as none had thought earlier that she would be able to come back. We wanted to get her admitted to other hospitals but Dr Razeeb Hassan of the specialised hospital assured us that this facility can treat her well," Akhi's father Md Afaz Uddin said.Hospital's Medical Director Dr Razeeb Hassan and Dr JMH Qausar Alam performed the successful operation.Expressing his sincere thankfulness to the hospital, Afaz said, "Not only the services of the hospital are good, but its doctors are also very caring and loving."When Akhi's family was not able to bear her treatment cost, the hospital authorities placed the matter before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who directed them to provide all essential financial supports.Akhi's father was very grateful for the financial supports for Akhi's treatment. "Our Prime Minister is so kind hearted that she has established such a modern hospital in our area and she provides financial support for the poor. I pray to Allah by heart so that the Bangabandhu's worthy daughter lives long," he said.Since its inception in 2013, the 250-bed world class hospital has been serving people like Akhi continuously, showing a light of hope to the people living in Gazipur and adjoining areas."Every day, we receive a huge number of patients from all over the country including Gazipur, Savar, Dhaka, Manikganj and Tangail," in-charge and Assistant Manager of Business Development Services Abul Hasan said.Established at Kashimpur union under Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, the state-of-the-art facility is being operated by Kumpulan Perubetan Johor (KPJ) Healthcare Berhad, a renowned Malaysian private healthcare organization.KPJ Healthcare Berhad currently has a chain of 26 hospitals within Malaysia, and also present in Indonesia, Australia and Thailand.The facility has become the first integrated management system (IMS) certified Hospital & Nursing College in Bangladesh, providing the patients with more confidence in healthcare."Through using a modern software and database, we collect and save every single history and current information of a patient. As a result, when a patient visits the hospital for the second time, we get all medical data and report about him/her," Abul Hasan said. -BSS