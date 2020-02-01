Video
RAB arrests fake question paper leaker in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

RANGPUR, Jan 31: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested a young member of an organised gang of fake question paper leakers from Zila Parishad Super Market area in the city on Thursday night.
"An operational team of the Crime Prevention Specialised Company of RAB-13 arrested the youth with question paper leaking materials," said a press release issued on Friday by Acting Company Commander of the CPSC of RAB-13 ASP Ahsan Habib.
The arrested youth is Miraj Hasan, 17, of village Habu Panchmathta in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur district.
"The elite force seized advertisements related to leaking of question papers, 114 printed copies of fake question papers, two mobile phone sets, four SIM cards and one memory card from his possession during the raid," the release said.
The arrested youth was using his 'Bd Abir Chowdhury (Exam helper)' Facebook ID for supplying fake question papers of JSC, SSC, HSC, university admission tests, tests for government jobs and fake certificates in exchange of money using bKash.    -BSS


