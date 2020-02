JASHORE, Jan 31: A man was killed in a road accident in Kanaitola area on Jashore-Monirampur road under Sadar upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin Biswas, 56, hailed from Ramnagar village under the upazila. OC of Jashore Kotwali Model Thana Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident. Police said the accident occurred when a truck hit Alauddin from behind in the area around 8:00am, leaving him critically injured. -BSS