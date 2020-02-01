Video
Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks worst again

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka topped the list of cities with the worst air again for the second consecutive day in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning.
It had an AQI score of 313 at 08:16am. The air was classified as 'hazardous'.
An AQI score is between 301 and 500 implies health warnings of emergency conditions and the entire population is more likely to be affected.
India's Kolkata and China's Shenyang occupied the second and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 218 and 195 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone (O3).    -UNB


