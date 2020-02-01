Video
Missing minor’s body found in sack

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

JOYPURHAT, Jan 31: Police recovered the body of a 5-year-old boy in a sack at Chak Shyam village in sadar upazila on Friday, a day after he went missing.
The deceased was identified as Iram Hossain, 5, son of Enamul Hossain of the village.
Family members said Iram was missing since he went out to play on Thursday noon. Failing to find him anywhere, they contacted police in the evening.
Shahriar Khan, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said relatives spotted the body in a sack in a bush near his home on Friday morning. On information, police went there, recovered the body and sent it to Modern General Hospital for autopsy.    -UNB


