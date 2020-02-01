Unauthorised hospitals in C’nawabganj doing brisk business





Officials said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has started taking action against such clinics and diagnostic centres as they hardly abide by rules in providing services to patients.

The civil surgeon office has already served notices on three healthcare centres asking them to stop their activities.

Sources at the civil surgeon office said a number of private hospitals and diagnostic centres mushroomed in the district in recent times and are providing health services in unhygienic atmosphere.

There are 90 private hospitals and diagnostic centres in the district.

Of them, 11 clinics and 19 diagnostic centres are in Sadar upazila while 16 and 18 in Shibganj, three each in Nachole, 11 and six in Gomastapur, and one hospital and two diagnostic centres are in Bholahat upazila respectively.

However, 70 of them have either no licence or their licences have not been renewed.

According to the sources, the owners of 181 medical centres have applied for licences online to the DGHS.

However, 75 of the applications are incomplete. Twenty hospitals and diagnostic centres have obtained the licences while 41 others are waiting to receive their licences.

However, these hospitals and diagnostic centres started running activities even before getting licences.

Of the 30 healthcare facilities in Sadar upazila, 10 are situated around Modern Sadar Hospital and most of them are running illegally.

These hospitals and diagnostic centres are running various medical activities, including surgery and tests, violating rules. -UNB

Allegations are also there that they charge exorbitant fees from patients.

Contacted, Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury said they have issued notices asking three unauthorised healthcare facilities to stop their activities. A process is underway to blacklist such more hospitals and diagnostic centres, he added.

As most of the applications seeking licences are faulty, they received no instruction from the DGHS for visiting such institutions, the civil surgeon said.

He also said no private clinic or diagnostic centre will be allowed to operate in the district without licence. -UNB





















