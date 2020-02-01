Video
Babla BSPA President, Ananda General Secretary

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020
Sports Reporter

The Daily Kaler Kantha Special Correspondent Sanat Babla was elected President while Desh Rupantor Sports Reporter Sudipta Ahmed Ananda was re-elected General Secretary of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), sports journalists' oldest and prestigious organisation in the country, following a Biannual General Meeting and Election for the session 2020-2021 on Friday in Dhaka.
The Biannual General Meeting was held in the
Dutch Bangla Bank Auditorium in Paltan and
presided over by the former President of BSPA Mustafa Mamun.
In the meeting, four of the senior members of the association were granted Lifetime Memberships. They are Founder Member Ekramuzzaman Chowdhury, Mostofa Kamal, ASM Rokibul Hasan and poet Sanaul Haque Khan.
Besides, BSPA heard the updates from its Section offices throughout the country and later adjudged Sylhet Section the best of 2019.












