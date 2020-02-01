SAFF Championship may roll in September



The SAFF Championship dedicated to the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman may roll in September in Dhaka as per the primary decision of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal said on Friday, "You already know that the SAFF Championship this year is to be played in September and grafted a plan for it. However, it is a probable date and not final yet.""We will have to take with the participating teams and after that we may finalise the date and confirm you everything," said Helal.Bangladesh hosted the SAFF Championshipfor the last time in 2018 and it will be thesecond time for the country to host the event. the country is taking preparation to host the prestigious South Asian zone football event in celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.