

Fazle Rabbi hits ton on bowlers' day



North Zone vs South Zone

South Zone took steering of the match on the inaugural day of the game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram riding on Fazle Rabbi's bat and Shafiul Islam's ball. Rabbi hit the maiden ton of the tournament, who got out but after scoring 125 runs.

Losing opener Shahriar Nafees in the very 1st ball of the innings, South Zone started to shake against North pacers. Anamul Bijoy also went cheaply for 10 runs. Rabbi however, kept the score wheel running standing couple of partnerships with Shamsur Rahman and Mahmudullah Riyad. Shamsur got 27 while Mahmudullah collected 31 runs. Besides, Nurul Hasan Shohan collected 26 runs batting at seven as SZ were bowled out for 262 runs.

Sumon Khan was the leading wicket taker for North Zone with three scalps, who got brilliant support from Ariful Haque, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadat Hossain. All of them took two wickets each while Tanbir Hayder picked one.

North in the contrary, had been in big trouble in their 1st innings losing five top batsmen to post 46 runs on the board. Shafiul emerged as the demolisher for them. The experienced speedster claimed top four batsmen in the 1st over of the outing, who bagged the last dismissal of the day as well. Rony Talikder was the batsman against the stream. He remained unbeaten with 26 runs till the game of the day called off.



Central Zone vs East Zone

Central Zone posted a mediocre 1st innings total of 213 runs before being wrapped up at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Orthodox spinner Taijul Islam had a fifer to destroy CZ innings.

Centrals got tinny start of 46 runs from Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hasan. Soumya departed for 36 but Saif picked up half century before returning to dugout, he got 58 runs. Taibur Rahman (46) and Sohrowardi Shuvo (31) were the next two notable scorers for CZ.

All the Eastern bowlers were brilliant with the ball aside Taijul. Abu Jayed and Naeem Hasan shared two wickets each.

East Zone stayed wicketless without posting anything facing two balls before the game being stumped for the day.























