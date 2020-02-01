

Valentine’s Day at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

A romantic rendezvous at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. Surprise your better half this Valentine's Day Superior King Room BDT 13,999* (all inclusive) per room per night. This package includes stay in a Superior King Room with Complimentary Buffet Breakfast for 02 person at BAHAR, Complimentary use of Gym and Temperature Controlled Pool, 15per cent discount in Spa, Late check-out till 04:00 pm. Experience an exceptional Valentine's Day at BAHAR, our all-day dining restaurant starting from Buffet Brunch ending with a Lavish Buffet Dinner.

The Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel will offer special Valentine's Day extensive buffet brunch (12:00-3:30) at BDT 4,500 net per person only and will continue through even a grander buffet dinner (7:00-11:00) at BDT 5,950 net per person. For reservation call +8801704112646. Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has curated a host of special experiences to make your day unforgettable. An exquisite brunch at BAHAR, set dinner menu at SEAR, a staycation at the hotel.A romantic rendezvous at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. Surprise your better half this Valentine's Day Superior King Room BDT 13,999* (all inclusive) per room per night. This package includes stay in a Superior King Room with Complimentary Buffet Breakfast for 02 person at BAHAR, Complimentary use of Gym and Temperature Controlled Pool, 15per cent discount in Spa, Late check-out till 04:00 pm. Experience an exceptional Valentine's Day at BAHAR, our all-day dining restaurant starting from Buffet Brunch ending with a Lavish Buffet Dinner.The Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel will offer special Valentine's Day extensive buffet brunch (12:00-3:30) at BDT 4,500 net per person only and will continue through even a grander buffet dinner (7:00-11:00) at BDT 5,950 net per person. For reservation call +8801704112646.