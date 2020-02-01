

Celebration of Romantic Month at InterContinental Dhaka

In some pleasant way to spend some quality time throughout this upcoming romantic month of February Intercontinental Dhaka offers an exquisite romantic room package at BDT 14,999net. Package Includes Buffet or In-Room romantic breakfast, chocolate box in-room, Hotel amenities gift pack, Romantic room decoration (Flower & Balloons) and late check-out till 3:00 PM. This offer will be available throughout February 2020 except 13th, 14th and 15th February.



























