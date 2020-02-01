Video
Saturday, 1 February, 2020
Celebration of Romantic Month at InterContinental Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020
Life & Style Desk

InterContinental Dhaka is going to celebrate romantic month throughout the month of February.
In some pleasant way to spend some quality time throughout this upcoming romantic month of February Intercontinental Dhaka offers an exquisite romantic room package at BDT 14,999net. Package Includes Buffet or In-Room romantic breakfast, chocolate box in-room, Hotel amenities gift pack, Romantic room decoration (Flower & Balloons) and late check-out till 3:00 PM. This offer will be available throughout February 2020 except 13th, 14th and 15th February.


