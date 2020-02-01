

TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020 held

The three-day long event, Organised by TRESemmé, an internationally renowned hair care brand chosen by the hair experts and professionals all over the world, took place at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital from January 23 to 25.

Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) was the creative partner of the event.

30 designers and 3 hairstylists participated in the event, among which a total of 21 Bangladeshi and 9 foreign designers showcased their creativity through their amazing fashion collections.

With versatile and dazzling collections, beautiful makeovers and spectacular hairstyles- they have garnered a huge number of loyal fans who wait all the year round for this event. This year too they had put forward a very unique concept under the hashtag 'TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020' End with in style #DoItForYou. Style is very personal. 'TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020' has taken this concept one step further. Through the runway, they are inspiring all men and women to be themselves unapologetically. For this reason, the event began with beautiful ladies from different walks of lives rather than models. Musician Xefer, dancer Ridhy, anchor Nabila, pilot Maliha, news presenter Tory, influencer Ishrat, doctor Yeasmin, actress Sunehra and the captain of national football team Moushumi all looked stunning as they walked on the ramp one by one.

On the second day, ShaibalSaha, EmdadHaque, Shahrukh Amin, Maheen Khan, Farah Anjum Bari, Maria Sultan Mumu and Rupo Shams from Bangladesh, SoumitraMondal from India and Sonali Dharma vardena from Sri Lanka put forward their elegant and gorgeous collections.

On the last day, Lipi Khandker, Kuhu, Chandana Dewan, Sarah Karim, Riffat Reza Reka, Farah Diba and Faiza Ahmed from Bangladesh, Asif Shaikh and Alka Sharma from India as well as Chandrika Tamang from Bhutan showcased their brilliant collections.

The jury board of this biggest fashion event of the year comprised with Maheen Khan (President), Emdad Haque (Vice President), Shaibal Saha (General Secretary), Chandana Dewan (Treasurer) and Kuhu, Farah Anjum Bari and Lipi Khandker as Executive Members.

The fashion event was titled 'Runway of Life' to promote positivity against the judgmental mindset of people. In line with that, a digital campaign was also preached by Unilever with the hashtag -- #DOITFORYOU.









In this year's fashion week, the wonders of tradition were evident while fusion was also conspicuous. The use of light as well as bright hues in the collections were a total feast for the eyes. In short, this year's event has definitely set new parameters, according to those who witness the programme. TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020 held





