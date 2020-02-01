

Fashion houses ahead of Falgun, Valentine’s Day

Grameen UNIQLO unveils lovely Valentine Collection

Making this valentine more colorful and lovely Grameen UNIQLO has unveiled 'Valentine Special' collection. To tingle your loved and dear one's happiness these outfits were brought upon out of ferial style, with Japanese Motif.

Enriched with vast and colorful designs, men's section has Shirts, Solid, Striped & Printed Polo Shirts, T-Shirts, Jeans, Chino Pants, Easy Pants and many more. With a grandiose design and color women's section got colorful Kameez, Tops, Tunic, Jeans, Leggings, Palazzo, Pants and other dressings.

Visitors can have these men's and women's outfits from Tk. 390 to Tk. 1990 at Bashundhara City, Jamuna Future Park, Katabon, KhilgaonTaltola, NayaPaltan, Dhanmondi Science Lab, GulshanBadda Link Road, Mirpur 01, Metro Shopping Mall, Wari Rankin Street, JatrabariShahidFaruq Road, Mohammadpur Ring Road, New Elephant Road, Savar City Centre, Bailey Road, Joydebpur Bazar Road, and NarsingdiBuakur Moor outlet.

Details to be found on https://www.grameenuniqlo.com/, https://www.facebook.com/grameenuniqlo/, https://www.instagram.com/grameenuniqlo/

Falgun Collections @ Rang Bangladesh

Rang Bangladesh, one of the leading fashion houses in our country, has come up with some fabulous Falgun collections keeping the mood of the season in mind. Colours such as golden yellow, golden, green and blue have been prioritized while designing the attires and the traditional vibe has also been taken into consideration.

For ladies, they have sari, salwar-kamiz, long skirt-tops etc. in their collection while men can buy punjabi, shirt and T-shirt from their stores. There are dresses for children as well.

All these collections are available in any of their outlets in Dhaka and other outlets located outside the capital. Well, if you want to avoid the hassle in the shopping malls, then you can even make online purchase and get it delivered at your doorstep.

However, all their collections are available at an affordable price and they have something for everyone.

Anjan's comes up with bang

Country's leading fashion house Anjan's has come up with bang with the Falgun collections yet again. The spring comes in this country along with jovial mood, quelling the banality of the winter. Keeping the significance and festiveness of the spring, Anjan's collections were designed.

Anjan's collections include Punjabi, koti, shirt for the male and saree, salwar-kameej, tops for the female. Apart from this, various designed jewelry also enriches their Falgun collections. The fashion house also prioritizes the kids, bringing up some unique collections for them. Floral and geometric motifs were chosen as theme of those Falgun dresses while as colours, they gave importance on yellow, orange, green which actually depict the festiveness. There are some diversity in the design also. The fashion house kept an eye on the brightness of the dress, which is important given the significance of spring season. Cotton, voil, lilen cotton was chosen for the cloths of the Falguncolections.

Kay Kraft spreads love with their collections

Kay Kraft, one of the most prominent fashion houses of Bangladesh welcomes the customer, spreading their love, which comes through their unique collections to mark the Valentine Day and Falgun. Their collections include salwar-kameej, saree, tops, kurti, skirt-tops, shirt, Punjabi, t-shirt and also some designer dress for the kids. As usually they have also couple dress and family collections in their kitty.

Yellow, orange, magenta, golden yellow, lemon yellow, olive got prioritize as the colours of the dress, which was ornamented with hand work, embroidery, screen and block print, karchupi and tie-die. Those collections are available in all outlets of Kay Kraft. Apart from it, you can visit www.kaykraft.com to buy their dress through online shopping. You can also order for the dresses through their facebook page.

Nipuns' challenge to make you awestruck

The fashion trends change with every passing year. Country's leading fashion brand Nipun knows this well and keep them prepared for taking challenge of giving something with every year. In this Falgun, Nipun has presented a newly designed dress, made with floral motif. Generally yellow is the traditional colour of Falgun but to bring up diversity, Nipun also adds some other colours with yellow shed like orange, green and off white. Screen print, block, embroidery was used as media while lillen, voil, discos, sluv cloths were used. The price of Nipun'ssaree is frm BDT 1500-3500, kamij from BDT 1800-4500 and Punjabi from BDT 1050-2000.

Bishwa Rang's blissful Falgun

Another leading fashion brand of Bangladesh, Bishwa Rang as usually gave importance on colours to design their Falgun collections. With the pahel Falgun comes up with vibration and joviality, Bishwa Rang's importance on colour is understandable. The main priority was given on yellow and magenta. But green colour which symbolizes the nature and new leaf also was kept to design the dress. In addition orange colour was used. Bishwa Rang's Falgun collections include salwar-kameez, shirt, Punjabi in which motif of nature was used. All of the dress is available in all outlets of Bishwa Rang. You can also go through www.bishworang.com to buy the dress from online.

Ankhi's Falgun Collection

To mark the Falgun, fashion house Akhi also comes up with some good collections. They gave importance on yellow colour and as the cloth cotton was used. In addition, colours like green and others were also used. Their dress was designed with wood block. They have also unique collections of Punzabi for which cotton cloth was used.























