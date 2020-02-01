

Working together to create livelihoods for rural poor women

But these stories do not end with misfortune. These three women were among many others who managed to change their fate with the help of SWAPNO. SWAPNO (Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities) is a gender-based social security project targeting ultra-poor rural women, implemented by Local Government and UNDP. Major interventions of the project include: Fixed wage contract for 18 months under public works component; need-based life skills and livelihoods trainings and formal financial inclusion alongside grants and linkages with private sector.

In order to ensure that SWAPNO's intervention remains sustainable, the project takes on a market system development approach, allowing project outputs to fit in with national labor demand and market demand.

Employment at Eco-fab for women like Kulsum, Asirun and Rashida are extraordinary cases because of the transition it represents from an ultra-deprived and remote villages where they were living in abject poverty with no skills to a regular employment in the private sector.

They heard that the project was looking for single, divorced, or widowed women with no income, for employment in public works. Once applying for a place as beneficiary through their Union Parishad in Kurigram, they were chosen through a lottery. They earned a decent wage from the job and learned the ways of responsible spending and saving.

During their employment tenure, they were given extensive skills training and counselling, enabling and empowering them to know their rights, stand up for themselves and build self-confidence. Once they completed this tenure, SWAPNO facilitated their transition into a sector of their interest: ready-made garments (RMG).









Today, Kulsum, Asiron, and Rasheda are working at Eco-Fab , an RMG factory in Gazipur. The project made special arrangements so that they receive an additional two-month training before joining, and provided stipends during that time. Eco-Fab and SWAPNO worked together to provide good accommodation, counselling, and regular monitoring, for their smooth transition into a new career at a new place.

The ladies now earn around Tk 11000 a month, maintain a decent standard of living and send money to their families back in Kurigram through mobile financial services. The women have solid plans for their future.

Leaving no one behind, in its purest form, consists of including those who have been marginalised by society and their communities, and giving them a fresh start at life. This initiative goes to show the immense potential and power of development that can be harnessed through an effective partnership between public and private sectors. Meeting sustainable development goals is not a duty that should fall only on development organisations, rather we need partnerships that further the cause of SDGs.

