

Launch of Klubhaus Maternity wear

The event titled 'Pregnancy is beautiful' was the first fashion show of the country where real pregnant moms were the models who did not have any professional modeling background. From the photo-shoot for the clothing line to show stopper of the event all were conducted by the moms. Several journalists of various print & electronic media, national professors, obstetrician & gynecologist Dr. Shahla Khatun, Dr. Jahanara Arzu- medicine and cardiology specialist of Bangabandhu Medical College, Professor Dr. Moriom Faruki - gynecologist of Labaid Hospital and many more attended the event. They talked about physical health, mental health, and do's & don'ts of pregnancy. They also discussed the postpartum period.

Mrs. Maimuna Hossain, director of Klubhaus concluded the event with a beautiful note by expressing the inspiration behind the event & thanking everyone for their presence.

Maimuna, describe the story behind the Maternity clothing collection, 'Pregnancy is beautiful' believing the slogan, we have designed clothes for the most valuable period of womanhood. During this period, a woman goes through drastic physical & mental changes. Coping up with the new phase of life, it becomes very difficult for them to spare even few seconds for themselves."

"Therefore, instead of enjoying, they suffer. The mom enjoys shopping for the baby but when it comes to her turn, buying cloth for herself becomes a challenge. Due to the new change of the body, she struggles to find clothes that fit her. But coping up with the modern era, the modern moms are adjusting. From attending Office & business just like everyone, they are taking care of their home as well. But when it comes to trend & fashion, why would our moms fall behind? Therefore, with our new maternity clothing collection, they can stay trendy & fashionable," she added.

"Embracing the beauty of pregnancy, one can even gift comfortable & fashionable dresses from Klubhaus maternity section. While designing the dresses for the mom-to-be, we kept every detail & steps of pregnancy in our mind. And if the mom-to-be turn out to be a working woman, keeping the office dress code in our mind we have designed the dresses. During this period, mothers need extra care and exercise. We have also kept that in our mind while designing the clothes. Moms who love to travel, don't stay back because of pregnancy," she mentioned.

She noted that "for your flexible movement, we have modified denim jeans according to your special needs. You can find them in the maternity section of Klubhaus outlets. While researching, we had to think about every stage of pregnancy. Testing through our trial segment, we have finalized our every design. Not only the pregnancy period, but we have also thought about the post-pregnancy period. Thinking about new mom's comfort & style we have also designed clothes for them. The dresses of the collection are also suitable for breastfeeding. From designing the dresses to selecting the fabric of the dresses, the comfort of the mom's was our top priority. We hope that our new maternity clothing line makes their path easier & comfortable. We believe Klubhaus adds more beauty to pregnancy."































