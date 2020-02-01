

Freedom Fighter’s daughter Sumoti’s tale imitable

She said that she could not pursue higher education due to poverty. After her father's death in 1971, her family fell in economic trouble for which she could not go ahead with education. She studied up to class ten.

Being daughter of a freedom fighter, she had determination since her early life that that she would establish herself and engage in social work.

She knows it well that what troubles mean in life. Realizing it, she had worked hard for establishing herself in the society.

Sumoti, currently health and population affairs secretary of Tejgaon thana unit of ruling Awami League, comes forward when someone need assistance regarding medical information and appointment with doctors.

She, from her position, extends her assistance in marriage, employment and other matters of people in her locality at Farmgate Monipuripara where she resides. Residents of other areas also get support from her.

Childless in her personal life, she tries to show her passion for all. She thinks that the Almighty Allah loves those who come forward by giving services to human being. It motivated her to engage in social services.

She has medical experience as she went to USA to take short course on dental treatment at the initiative of Adventist Mission.

Also she received training on nutrition, lifestyle and hydrotherapy. After taking the course and training she worked with two clinics at Gulshan and Dhanmondi in the capital for about 10 years.

Mostly vegetarian in her personal life, she can work hard even in her old age. Now she gives time in politics and social work. So far, she visited USA, Thailand, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Her father Harokumar Baidya, a carpenter by profession, resident of Foiljana village in Chatmohor upazila of Pabna district, played an active role in favour of the country's independence in 1971. Her father took care of freedom fighters and supported them in different ways in the area during the liberation war for which he was killed by anti-liberation forces at night on November 7, 1971.

She regretted that her father's name is yet to be included in Freedom Fighters' list. She drew the attention of authorities concerned so that her father's contribution to liberation war is evaluated and his name is included in Freedom Fighters' list.

Writer is Chief Reporter of The Weekly Citizen

























