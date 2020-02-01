Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:55 AM
Home Women's Own

Freedom Fighter’s daughter Sumoti’s tale imitable

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Md Sazedul Islam

Freedom Fighter’s daughter Sumoti’s tale imitable

Freedom Fighter’s daughter Sumoti’s tale imitable

Sumoti Baidya, aged about 63, does not hesitate to extend her helping hand when someone approaches her for assistance. Daughter of slain freedom fighter Harokumar Baidya, she tries her best to extend help when she finds someone in trouble.
She said that she could not pursue higher education due to poverty. After her father's death in 1971, her family fell in economic trouble for which she could not go ahead with education. She studied up to class ten.
Being daughter of a freedom fighter, she had determination since her early life that that she would establish herself and engage in social work.     
She knows it well that what troubles mean in life. Realizing it, she had worked hard for establishing herself in the society.
Sumoti, currently health and population affairs secretary of Tejgaon thana unit of ruling Awami League, comes forward when someone need assistance regarding medical information and appointment with doctors.
She, from her position, extends her assistance in marriage, employment and other matters of people in her locality at Farmgate Monipuripara where she resides. Residents of other areas also get support from her.  
Childless in her personal life, she tries to show her passion for all. She thinks that the Almighty Allah loves those who come forward by giving services to human being. It motivated her to engage in social services.
She has medical experience as she went to USA to take short course on dental treatment at the initiative of Adventist Mission.
Also she received training on nutrition, lifestyle and hydrotherapy. After taking the course and training she worked with two clinics at Gulshan and Dhanmondi in the capital for about 10 years.
Mostly vegetarian in her personal life, she can work hard even in her old age. Now she gives time in politics and social work. So far, she visited USA, Thailand, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
Her father Harokumar Baidya, a carpenter by profession, resident of Foiljana village in Chatmohor upazila of Pabna district, played an active role in favour of the country's independence in 1971. Her father took care of freedom fighters and supported them in different ways in the area during the liberation war for which he was killed by anti-liberation forces at night on November 7, 1971.
She regretted that her father's name is yet to be included in Freedom Fighters' list. She drew the attention of authorities concerned so that her father's contribution to liberation war is evaluated and his name is included in Freedom Fighters' list.    
Writer is Chief Reporter of  The Weekly Citizen


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Working together to create livelihoods for rural poor women
Launch of Klubhaus Maternity wear
Freedom Fighter’s daughter Sumoti’s tale imitable
Fantasy stimulating violence on women
Tale of culinary artiste Afroza Naznin Sumi
‘Learn to be my own hero’
Jhalmuri Bangladesh’s initiative to empower women
Women health tips


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft