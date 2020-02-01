

Fantasy stimulating violence on women

Few days back I was thundered by a news that says "A boy of class four was arrested for raping a girl of class one". The thought of the brutal action of a 12 years old kid had put me under shock. Numerous thoughts came across my mind and I realized how much sex education has become inevitable for our society. Yes I am talking about sex education for a society where the word 'SEX' is still a taboo. The concept of sex education is a new thing for us. Majority of the population will think it as a ridiculous thing. But we have to remember it is our responsibility to teach our kids what is right and wrong before someone else educate them with misinformation for their better upbringing. Now a days children are exposed to internet due to its availability from their childhood. This ease of use comes with both blessing and curse. Children are learning new things but apart from it they are also introduced to different forms of pornographic contents. These contents portrays women as an object which changes their view towards women in a negative way. Children starting from their adolescent period or before that are getting such misleading information which not only make them curious but also help them to create their own dark fantasy world. They tend to think women as a sexual being who are always ready and desperate. When they see that the reality and their fantasy is like the two sides of the coin, some of them cannot accept that fact and involve themselves in the brutal act named "RAPE". Even if they are not engaged in such action physically but they can involve themselves mentally. There are many examples in front of us such as if a woman gets promoted into a higher designation certain people will not appreciate her hard work, rather they will think she received special treatment from the higher authority. In the university I have seen if a female student gets good grade then many of them will gossip about how she received benefit from the teacher. They won't recognize her dedication and hard work. If a girl returns home late at night then they are labelled as shameless. Recently there was an incident of a girl travelling in a CNG at late night where she was interrogated with disrespectful questions and harassed by the police and some random passerby. These way the effect of the fantasy stays for the life time.

To ensure better mental health of our future generation apart from social and moral values, sex education should also be familiarized. Many of you may think it is only about the discussion of the sexual intimacy. But no it incorporates gender identity, consent, gender equality, sexually transmitted diseases, reproductive health and contraceptives. Children will understand the value of themselves. If they are introduced with the idea of consent then they would never dare to commit rape. Their own conscience will stop them from doing so.In addition, getting involved into affairs during puberty is common. There are many cases of pre-marital abortions, depression due to pre-marital sexual relationship and even suicide. The goal of sex education is to stop sexual violence. If you think talking about all these things are disrespectful according to our social norms then only you will be responsible for the mental degradation of your child because he is going to learn these things anyway but from the wrong source no matter how much you restrict their activity. So it is our duty to educate them properly before they explore their sexuality and take wrong steps as we all know prevention is better than cure.

Writer is student of North

South University



















