

The Catcher in the Rye

From being a book targeted by certain social groups and parents for being too 'vulgar,' to later being accepted as a recommended text in many high schools in America, it is certainly a work that has divided opinions. Salinger's work is highly autobiographical, and the writing is so personal to him that he felt the popularity of the book to be intrusive to his personal life.

The lack of any real plot or diversity of setting can be attributed to the notion that Salinger's primary objective was to showcase the state of his own mind in the form of the protagonist, Holden Caulfield. Hence, it becomes a meticulous description of the mind of the protagonist, lacking any real story progression.

Holden's story is mostly about going from place to place and talking to random people, and the entire novel covers a time span of three days spent in Manhattan. The story begins at Pencey Prep School, from where Holden has been expelled for poor results. It is the fourth school to expel him. He plans to return home early. He meets his history teacher, Mr. Spencer, to say goodbye, and gets embarrassed by him afterwards. Later he annoys his roommate Stradlater after asking him inappropriate questions and then gets beaten up by him.

Holden leaves the dorm at night, and catches the train to New York. He meets the mother of a wealthy Pencey student in train where he starts and continues an awkward conversation with her. From this point on, Holden's story is about meeting different people in Manhattan. In different incidents, he wants to know absurd information like where the ducks of the Central Park go during winter and asks two different taxi drivers about it; checks into a hotel where the sexually charged atmosphere overwhelms him, and the hotel is where he hires even a prostitute only to talk to her etc.

The events in Manhattan are scattered and for the most part do not need to occur chronologically for the story to make sense. The events bring into attention the negative judgements Holden makes about the status quo of his surroundings. He meets Sally Hayes, an old friend of his, and frightens her off with his ranting and raving about the society. He meets Carl Luce, another old friend, for a drink. He keeps asking him questions Luce is uncomfortable with. Luce leaves, and Holden gets drunk and flirts with strangers for a bit.

Jane Gallagher is another girl Holden reminisces about and with whom he had awkward encounters in the past, and clearly has feelings for, but he is almost always too reluctant to call her. Even when he does call her, either her mother picks the call or the call remains unanswered. Other than Jane, the only people Holden really cares about are his deceased brother Allie and his younger sister Phoebe. He imagines them to be perfectly innocent children, and even idolizes them. He meets Phoebe at home without his parents' knowledge and later in another encounter tells her that he dreams of being "the catcher in the rye" to protect children from falling off a cliff. This is a metaphor for children losing their innocence and 'falling' into adulthood. Holden meets his teacher Antolini and later leaves his home after interpreting his teacher's patting of his head as a homosexual advance.

He plans to head out to west and live a reclusive life, but later changes his mind, and he cheers up his sister Phoebe by taking her to a zoo's carousel, which makes Holden happy as well. His refusal to head out to the west was influenced by his sister, which also gives a hint that Holden is doomed to live in the surroundings that he despises so much. In the final chapter, we find out that the whole story is told probably from a sanatorium by Holden, indicating that he has been institutionalized due to his mental health/school grades issues.

The two important themes of the novel are familial neglect and the desire to preserve the innocence of childhood. Holden's parents gave him everything, except for love and care. And his only aspiration in life is to be the "catcher in the rye," a kind of superhero who rescues children from the burden of adulthood. As a narrator, Holden can be called reliable. Other than his moderate inconsistencies and contradictions and the very direct manner of narrating, the most noticeable aspect of the narration is its use of vernacular language. Holden uses the word "phony" or "phoniness" frequently to refer to the fake and hypocritical people around him. The whole story is akin to having a conversation with a person.

Salinger, perhaps unintendingly, documents the language of the youth of the 1950's by writing this novel. Donald P. Costello's work on the language of The Catcher in the Rye is a significant one, where he regards the novel as important as Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in terms of linguistic significance. Heiserman and Miller note about the language that "In a phony world, Holden feels compelled to reinforce his sincerity and truthfulness constantly with "It really is" or "It really did."

If we take R.W.B. Lewis's identification of a "native American mythology," which is described as "an authentic figure of heroic innocence and vast potentiality, posed at the start of a new history," and Lewis's elevated placement of The Catcher in the Rye as one of the three post-World War II novels to continue this mythological tradition, we have to compare it to the other great American novels. In this aspect, The Catcher in the Rye is in a world of its own, though not being in the same arena with the other great novels in terms of what is called "literariness," but exceptional in its achievements nonetheless. Its canonicity is not something to doubt nowadays, due to the fact that it continues to echo the voice of the voiceless: the socially estranged, stigmatized teenagers, also adults, even in the 21st century.

The Catcher in the Rye stands the test of time, not due to the fact that it has sold 65 million copies, selling a million copies each year, but because of its relatability. People of varying classes and age groups feel related to Holden Caulfield, and find their voice in him even in the 21st century. It is said to have brought teenagers in the spotlight as a recognizable social group for the first time, or to claim more boldly, 'invented' them. The Catcher in the Rye is an important read because of its power to engage the reader, and for the uniqueness of its conversational tone. It lacks the maturation of the protagonist like in a bildungsroman, and can be called its own genre.



The reviewer is a student of English Language and Literature at Premier University, Chittagong.





















Often called a "coming of age" novel, J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye is a work that is difficult to properly categorize. Frequent comparison with one of the great American novels, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, shows the eminence of Salinger's masterpiece. Published in 1951, it is, for the most part, a narration by the protagonist Holden Caulfield with a confessional, angst-ridden tone which lets the reader travel into the mind of a recalcitrant adolescent in post-World War II America.From being a book targeted by certain social groups and parents for being too 'vulgar,' to later being accepted as a recommended text in many high schools in America, it is certainly a work that has divided opinions. Salinger's work is highly autobiographical, and the writing is so personal to him that he felt the popularity of the book to be intrusive to his personal life.The lack of any real plot or diversity of setting can be attributed to the notion that Salinger's primary objective was to showcase the state of his own mind in the form of the protagonist, Holden Caulfield. Hence, it becomes a meticulous description of the mind of the protagonist, lacking any real story progression.Holden's story is mostly about going from place to place and talking to random people, and the entire novel covers a time span of three days spent in Manhattan. The story begins at Pencey Prep School, from where Holden has been expelled for poor results. It is the fourth school to expel him. He plans to return home early. He meets his history teacher, Mr. Spencer, to say goodbye, and gets embarrassed by him afterwards. Later he annoys his roommate Stradlater after asking him inappropriate questions and then gets beaten up by him.Holden leaves the dorm at night, and catches the train to New York. He meets the mother of a wealthy Pencey student in train where he starts and continues an awkward conversation with her. From this point on, Holden's story is about meeting different people in Manhattan. In different incidents, he wants to know absurd information like where the ducks of the Central Park go during winter and asks two different taxi drivers about it; checks into a hotel where the sexually charged atmosphere overwhelms him, and the hotel is where he hires even a prostitute only to talk to her etc.The events in Manhattan are scattered and for the most part do not need to occur chronologically for the story to make sense. The events bring into attention the negative judgements Holden makes about the status quo of his surroundings. He meets Sally Hayes, an old friend of his, and frightens her off with his ranting and raving about the society. He meets Carl Luce, another old friend, for a drink. He keeps asking him questions Luce is uncomfortable with. Luce leaves, and Holden gets drunk and flirts with strangers for a bit.Jane Gallagher is another girl Holden reminisces about and with whom he had awkward encounters in the past, and clearly has feelings for, but he is almost always too reluctant to call her. Even when he does call her, either her mother picks the call or the call remains unanswered. Other than Jane, the only people Holden really cares about are his deceased brother Allie and his younger sister Phoebe. He imagines them to be perfectly innocent children, and even idolizes them. He meets Phoebe at home without his parents' knowledge and later in another encounter tells her that he dreams of being "the catcher in the rye" to protect children from falling off a cliff. This is a metaphor for children losing their innocence and 'falling' into adulthood. Holden meets his teacher Antolini and later leaves his home after interpreting his teacher's patting of his head as a homosexual advance.He plans to head out to west and live a reclusive life, but later changes his mind, and he cheers up his sister Phoebe by taking her to a zoo's carousel, which makes Holden happy as well. His refusal to head out to the west was influenced by his sister, which also gives a hint that Holden is doomed to live in the surroundings that he despises so much. In the final chapter, we find out that the whole story is told probably from a sanatorium by Holden, indicating that he has been institutionalized due to his mental health/school grades issues.The two important themes of the novel are familial neglect and the desire to preserve the innocence of childhood. Holden's parents gave him everything, except for love and care. And his only aspiration in life is to be the "catcher in the rye," a kind of superhero who rescues children from the burden of adulthood. As a narrator, Holden can be called reliable. Other than his moderate inconsistencies and contradictions and the very direct manner of narrating, the most noticeable aspect of the narration is its use of vernacular language. Holden uses the word "phony" or "phoniness" frequently to refer to the fake and hypocritical people around him. The whole story is akin to having a conversation with a person.Salinger, perhaps unintendingly, documents the language of the youth of the 1950's by writing this novel. Donald P. Costello's work on the language of The Catcher in the Rye is a significant one, where he regards the novel as important as Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in terms of linguistic significance. Heiserman and Miller note about the language that "In a phony world, Holden feels compelled to reinforce his sincerity and truthfulness constantly with "It really is" or "It really did."If we take R.W.B. Lewis's identification of a "native American mythology," which is described as "an authentic figure of heroic innocence and vast potentiality, posed at the start of a new history," and Lewis's elevated placement of The Catcher in the Rye as one of the three post-World War II novels to continue this mythological tradition, we have to compare it to the other great American novels. In this aspect, The Catcher in the Rye is in a world of its own, though not being in the same arena with the other great novels in terms of what is called "literariness," but exceptional in its achievements nonetheless. Its canonicity is not something to doubt nowadays, due to the fact that it continues to echo the voice of the voiceless: the socially estranged, stigmatized teenagers, also adults, even in the 21st century.The Catcher in the Rye stands the test of time, not due to the fact that it has sold 65 million copies, selling a million copies each year, but because of its relatability. People of varying classes and age groups feel related to Holden Caulfield, and find their voice in him even in the 21st century. It is said to have brought teenagers in the spotlight as a recognizable social group for the first time, or to claim more boldly, 'invented' them. The Catcher in the Rye is an important read because of its power to engage the reader, and for the uniqueness of its conversational tone. It lacks the maturation of the protagonist like in a bildungsroman, and can be called its own genre.The reviewer is a student of English Language and Literature at Premier University, Chittagong.