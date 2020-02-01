Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation



Shahla Aliyeva



Azerbaijani literature is rich with works written for different ages. Our writers and poets are known throughout the world for their works. Such as M. A. Sabir, S. Akhundov, A. Shaig and others. As all branches of literature, Child Literature has different branches - especially short stories, poems, puzzle, magic and scary tales, satire etc. Child Literature in Azerbaijan dates back to the beginning of the XX century. Since the beginning of XX century, there has been a significant revival in the field of education and culture: a number of educational institutions, charitable organizations, publishing, and libraries have been created.



Feeling disadvantage of child's literature M.A.Sabir wrote many poems on various topics, during teaching at Shamakhi and Baku schools. Child poems, school songs and satires included to literary works of M.A.Sabir. "Child and Ice", "School Song", "Calling to School", "Calling to Science" by M.A. Sabir are remembered with their literary heroes and themes .Poet talks about achievement of science, the integration of science and man into his dreams, about the bright days, love to homeland and people in these poems . He wrote these poems for children, in those years, when new schools and kindergartens began to work in Azerbaijan. Desire of children for science is strong in these poems.

Struggling for the same action with M. A. Sabir and S. S. Akhundov, A. Shaiq made an invaluable contribution for formation of educational and realistic literature of XX century. A.Shaiq became famous as a poet and playwright, famed as real teacher and public figure in Azerbaijan .His the best achievement on creativity was Child Literature. He began to write new, short, funny and interesting poems in native language for little children since 1906 .Main theme of these poems were the animal kingdom. Heroes of these poems were domestic birds and animals. ("Cock", "Goat", " Child and Rabbit " "Orphan chicken", "Rabbit", " A Bird and sheep " etc.) it has turned into new children' entertainment.



A. Sakhat was another poet, who known in history of Children's Literature. Children' poems of the poet, by their nature and sincerity, were a new phenomenon in history of Azerbaijani Child Literature. Lyric poems, stories, songs, illustrations, plays and translations from Russian and Western literature approved that A. Sakhat was well capable versed in Children's Literature. A. Sakhat first of all called the children to school, science and education in poems "Father and Son", "Mother and Child", "Two Children", "Schoolboy", "Lazy". He depicted this as a result of natural desire of children. Although, content and theme of great literary process are different in style - but in the upbringing of a new generation position for educating of advanced ideas -they are same on creativity of writers and poets.











Of course, the creators of modern Child's Literature don't consist of the writers whom we wrote about .Number of writers and poets who write for children, has increased significantly in recent years. They try to create their own style and create new child's literary works paid attention to national traditions. Modern child's literature develops on the basis of rich traditions and is enriches with new qualities.



