

A killer’s Tale

Obviously not.

Then was it right to get the information telling a lie? Such types of questions were gyrating into my Cerebrum while walking on the street that had connected our village with the bazaar. I didn't know what he was doing in the bazaar at midnight when most of the shops are shut. However, I had a knife in my right hand hidden into my blanket. I was walking in medium pace pondering over how to kill my friend.

I almost reached the bazaar but suddenly someone called me saying, "hey the uncouth animal, come here."

I was at my wit's end hearing the sentence from an unknown vocal that was sober and demure. I turned around to find the caller and saw that a man or woman, I couldn't characterise but probably a man as he had white moustache, clothed in a white dress that was glittering was smiling staring at me. I never saw this person before. I didn't think that he knew me. He kept smiling and told me, "I know you, my boy but you don't."

I was faded hearing it. How could he know me when I didn't know? I was speechless but a question that came out of my mouth was "Are you a man or woman?"

The person burst out laughing and said, "I'm neither of them."

I was going to ask something more but he nodded his head and said, "Come with me my boy. I have something to show you."

I was dithering to go with the person I didn't know and remained standing there looking at him with perturbed face.

The person abruptly said, "Don't worry you will not lose the chance to kill your friend."

I became stupefied. How did he know this stuff that was giving me pain?

"How did you know it?" I asked.

"Come with me to know," he said with smiling face.

Being compelled to his order as he knew the secrecy of mine, I started walking with the person hesitatingly.

After few moments, I discovered that I was walking through a road that doesn't exist in our village and isn't known to me. I was frightened but kept walking. Now I think that probably I had lost my wit that's why I was walking after the person.

"Where are we? Where are we going?" I asked him loudly.

He didn't stop but said, "Don't worry, Mr. Killer. You will not lose the chance to kill your friend."

"But where are you taking me?" I asked.

"The place you deserve," he smirked. "Shut up and come along with me." He became shushed, so did I.

Right now we were passing by a Banyan tree on a branch of which two birds were sitting and were chirping. I looked at them at a glance and suddenly I discovered that I was able to understand what they were saying.

The first bird asked the second bird, "Have you ever seen an animal that kills his best friend?"

"Is there any animal in this earth that kills his best friend?" the second bird asked.

"Look at him," indicating me the first bird told its companion. "He is that uncouth animal."

I was astonished at their conversation. The person I was walking with also evoked me as uncouth animal when he had called me at first. Why they are terming me as such? Then I heard the two birds vilifying me. They were shouting together saying, "shame on you! Leave this earth! You have killed your friend! You have killed one of us."

I became angry and failing to endure taking a stone threw it aiming at them. The two birds flew away shouting, "shame on you! Shame on you!

The Person started laughing observing my situation and said, "come on, we have to head more."

"I will kill them!" I shouted angrily.

The person asked, "How many are you able to kill?"

"As many as I need to do." I replied.

The man laughed again and said, "I see. Let's go."

We started walking again. The road we were walking by was straight from North to South amid the thicket bushes and trees and we were heading towards south. It was midnight and the moon was covered with clouds that are why I couldn't see anything except the road, the white dressed man, the trees and shrubs beside the road and yes, the two birds that were objurgating me. The white dressed man was mum and kept waking and walking.

The task for which I was getting myself ready became barred by this man. What if he took me to a police station and got me arrested? But probably that was not going to happen because the man was strange and wonder-inspiring. I was looking to and fro to see something new that was excepting what I had already seen. But almost everything was same; nothing new was coming into my sight.

I looked forward; the man was stepping forward in the same way he adopted first that was to walk bowing the head as if someone superior was standing before him. I just followed him as followed him all the way. I can't recall whether the fact that I was determined to kill my best friend had withered away from my head or not.

Suddenly I saw that a snake was chasing after a toad that was scampering gallantly to run away from the hunter. The toad came in front of me up the road, so did the snake. The snake almost got its hunt but abruptly a sound penetrated into my ears that was as like as a snake sounds. But again few seconds later I started understanding the language of the snake.

A snake from a shrub mallow, I didn't see it but I guessed it was there, was saying to the snake chasing the toad, "stop! Didn't you see that a damndest killer is there? Look at his eyes as if he were going to kill the toad you were chasing. Let the toad go. We kill to live but not to increase our power or profit."

"But what will you eat today? Are you going to fast?" the chaser asked.

"Yes. After seeing this goddamned murderer who has killed his own friend, I have lost my appetite," another replied.

"Let's go. If there was another way for us to survive in the earth other than hunting, we wouldn't kill even a single insect let alone an amphibian," the chaser said.

The two snakes ran off and I didn't find the toad also but I was stuporous observing this scenery and listening this conversation. I was stable there without moving that appeared to the white dressed man who came close to me and put his hands on my shoulder. Truly speaking, I was not crying but was getting taste of the salt water emerging from my eyes.

" Let's go my boy. A killer never cries but you did which proves that you are not a killer but something has made you to be so," the man said.

"But I have not yet killed my friend, I said."Why are they calling me as killer? Why are you calling me as uncouth?"

"Because you have intention to do so," he replied. "The job that to kill one's own friend cannot be done by an animal living in this world. That might be an uncouth animal to this world."

He said and started moving again. I was speechless as well as motionless and couldn't take any decision. Then I wiped off my peachy face haggling my eyes and followed him. The road started becoming shrinking and the thicket bushes started dominating upon us peddling us to raise our hands up. At last, we reached a open field being seceded from the road where some bulls were eating grass wandering over there. As soon as we reached there, I was astonished, all of the bulls looked at me together with aghast eyes. They started mooing and sinking away. I again got the power that enabled me to understand what the bulls were saying. They were saying, "move! Move! He will kill us."

I couldn't control myself from vociferating, "don't scare away! I will not kill you. I'm not a killer!"

The bulls stopped and turned around looking at me. I was scared observing all of their faces.

Those faces were not the faces of bulls rather those bulls were holding my friend's face. As if My heart flied away. I looked at the white dressed man. That was not him, rather that was my friend. I was faded, not able to make out anything.

The man along with all of the bulls started browbeating, "are you going to kill me? Are you going to kill me?

"No! No! No!" I replied and started running back at a venture as fast as I could. Their voice was echoing in my hearing but I kept running convulsing the bushes and shrubs that lacerated in many parts of my body. At last, I came up the road that had connected our village with the bazaar and started panting. I didn't know what happened to me but the fact that I had to kill my friend would probably wither away from my mind unless my friend called me saying, "Are you going to kill me?"

I flinched up and saw that my friend was standing beside me. I didn't know how he knew that I was going to kill him and I didn't try to know. Only what I saw was that He was smiling. It was the smile he always kept on his face and he always kept me joyous by that I was going to lose. Seeing my friend, I embraced him saying, "No! I was wrong. I'm not going to kill you!"

I felt that he was blubbering so was I that was of love and affection which converted me from a killer into a friend again.



Student at department of Law, University of Dhaka, 2nd Year

E-mail:























