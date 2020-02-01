

Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing mask at Mumbai airport amid Coronavirus scare

When paparazzi spotted Ranbir walking out of the airport, the actor said, "Soon everyone will wear it." He was seen in white T-shirt, beige pants and a blue cap with sunglasses on. It was virtually impossible to guess it was Ranbir but the paparazzi still managed it.

Earlier, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber also shared pictures from the airport, in which they were seen wearing masks as well. "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can't affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus," she captioned the post.

The government announced first confirmed case of Coronavirus in India on Thursday. A student in Kerala was admitted to a hospital and is currently under isolated care. So far, the virus has killed 213 individuals, and infected nearly 9,700 others around the world.









About 20 countries, including India, the UK, US, South Korea, Japan and France, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China. The WHO, which held an emergency meeting in Geneva on Thursday, declared the outbreak a global health emergency, a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international co-ordination in tackling the disease. -Hindustan Times





