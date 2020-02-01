

‘Call for Entry’ for IIUSFF begins

Applicants can submit their films in four main categories namely 'Competition', 'Panorama', 'Short Film on Refugee' and 'One-Minute Shorts'. Selected films are going to be screened, as part of the festival, at various university campuses and cultural institutions in different cities across the country. Last year, Dhaka University Film Society organised a special film screening session at Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Being an international platform, the International Inter University Short Film Festival intends to highlight a regional art of Bangladesh in order to introduce the world with the country's very own works of art. In this edition, the 12th IIUSFF is showcasing the 'Tepa Putul' or Clay Dolls. The 'Tepa Putul' is one of the most traditional forms of art practiced in different parts of Bangladesh.

In 2007, IIUSSF commenced its journey with the purpose to provide a floor for young and skilled filmmakers, who are students, in home and abroad to express their deftness. Over the years, it has succeeded in creating a name of its own and to work as a cross-cultural platform to portray the different styles and dimensions of young university-going filmmakers throughout the world.

Check the event details at: www.dufs.org



























