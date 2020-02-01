Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:54 AM
Home Art & Culture

‘Call for Entry’ for IIUSFF begins

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Culture Desk

‘Call for Entry’ for IIUSFF begins

‘Call for Entry’ for IIUSFF begins

'Call for Entry' for the 12th International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) has begun from January 24 and will continue till April 24. In association with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the organiser of this fest is Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS). With the slogan 'Take Your Camera, Frame Your Dream', the prospect of this festival is to proliferate and persuade the work of emerging university going filmmakers.
Applicants can submit their films in four main categories namely 'Competition', 'Panorama', 'Short Film on Refugee' and 'One-Minute Shorts'. Selected films are going to be screened, as part of the festival, at various university campuses and cultural institutions in different cities across the country. Last year, Dhaka University Film Society organised a special film screening session at Jadavpur University, Kolkata.
Being an international platform, the International Inter University Short Film Festival intends to highlight a regional art of Bangladesh in order to introduce the world with the country's very own works of art. In this edition, the 12th IIUSFF is showcasing the 'Tepa Putul' or Clay Dolls. The 'Tepa Putul' is one of the most traditional forms of art practiced in different parts of Bangladesh.
In 2007, IIUSSF commenced its journey with the purpose to provide a floor for young and skilled filmmakers, who are students, in home and abroad to express their deftness. Over the years, it has succeeded in creating a name of its own and to work as a cross-cultural platform to portray the different styles and dimensions of young university-going filmmakers throughout the world.
Check the event details at: www.dufs.org


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lempicka headlines impressionist auction in London
Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing mask at Mumbai airport amid Coronavirus scare
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop series on Netflix slammed by NHS chief
Poet-architect Rabiul Husain’s 77th birth anniversary observed
‘Call for Entry’ for IIUSFF begins
Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at ‘Birds of Prey’ premiere
BTS debuts new single ‘Black Swan’
Roman Polanski ‘French Oscar’ nomination sparks outrage


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft