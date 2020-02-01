Video
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:54 AM
US raises legal age of tobacco purchases to 21

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Law & Justice Desk

US raised the federal age requirement for tobacco purchases to 21.Currently, anyone above the age of 18 can purchase tobacco products, however, the measure will prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. The prohibition includes vape products, e-cigarettes and traditional tobacco products.
While the bill raises the federal legal age to purchase tobacco products, many states have individually passed legislation to raise the tobacco-buying age.
Currently, 19 states have raised the minimum age to 21. This includes, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.



