

Sundarbans cannot be taken for granted

Bangladesh is a signatory of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance 1971, popularly known as the Ramsar Convention, which is the first-ever global intergovernmental treaty to recognize that wetlands such as mangroves, ponds, lakes, marshes or even human-made reservoirs are among the most productive sources of ecological support on earth.

Sundarbans is one of the two designated Ramsar sites from Bangladesh alongside Tanguar Haor, recognized to be a wetland of international importance.

Research by Susmita Dasgupta, Lead Environmental Economist, Development Research Group of the World Bank, shows that mangroves are not only important for balancing the ecosystem, but the roots of the trees have the amazing ability to reduce the effects of storms and massive flooding from surges to a significant level due to its notable feature of acting as a natural buffer. The thick, long roots of the mangrove trees, as well as the leaves, obstruct the flowing water, creating a barrier for the flood to reach the adjacent coastal areas. Sundarbans inevitably did the same during Cyclone Bulbul by creating a natural buffer and saving the coastal districts from massive destruction and fathomless havoc, which could have nearly wiped out the coastal habitats.

However, little do we realize the contribution of the Sundarbans as a natural disaster-manager and completely overlook the fact that this Ramsar Site, which has always been protecting us in the past and shall also be shielding us from future disasters, is in an urgent need of effective conservation for sustainable use and the benefit of the people.

A collaborative report by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and UNESCO in 2016 has placed Sundarbans on the List of World Heritage in Danger, because of severe threats from the future Rampal coal-fired power plant and numerous other industrial projects, including dredging in the adjacent Payra River near the Sundarbans. This would not only have a dire consequence for the reserved mangrove forest but also endanger the biodiversity and the ecosystem of the forest.

The World Heritage Committee has not only flagged Sundarbans in the danger list but also put forth recommendations to conduct a Strategic Environment Assessment as part of adopting corrective measures and ascertaining the potential effects on the biodiversity of Sundarbans.

However, more alarming regard is that "despite the committee's requests, no serious consideration was given to possible alternatives to the construction of the Rampal power plant, and its construction is progressing (as quoted by the UNESCO)."

The government is yet to submit to the World Heritage Centre by February 1, 2020, an updated report on the state of conservation of Sundarbans for examination by the World Heritage Committee at its 44th session in 2020 as requested.

Bangladesh, being a party to the Ramsar Convention has undoubtedly read the objective of the Convention before ratification, whose main objective is "the conservation and wise use of all wetlands through local, regional and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving sustainable development throughout the world."

Along the lines of this objective, numerous but futile requests have been made to the government by all levels of the society including local and international organisations in regards to halting of the projects near the Sundarbans. The only plausible solution to this alarming issue is to shift the projects elsewhere, so as not to threaten the natural ecosystem and biodiversity of the Sundarbans.

It is now to be seen whether the immense contribution of the Sundarbans in combating the recent Cyclone Bulbul should now ring a bell to the government, waking it up to its responsibilities of the conservation and wise use of the Sundarbans.

It is high time we realized that Sundarbans cannot be taken for granted and that it is not only irreplaceable but now is the only aid to our survival from the ongoing and future climate crisis.

Tasmiah Zaman Priyanti is a Barrister-at-Law







































