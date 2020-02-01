

International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis

'Right to life' is a supreme right recognized both in peacetime and during armed conflict. Article 6(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966 ('ICCPR' or 'Covenant') stated that 'Every human being has the inherent right to life. This right shall be protected by law.

No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his life.' Both Bangladesh and India are parties to the Covenant. In an event of killing of Bangladeshi citizens by the BSF, there may be three situations: (1) such killing took place in the Indian Territory, (2) such killing took place in the area called no man's border and (3) such killing took place in the Bangladeshi territory. It is presumably evident that situation 1 falls within the jurisdiction of India, while there are grey areas as regards situations 2 and 3. Jurisdictional provision of the ICCPR, the jurisprudence of International Court of Justice ('ICJ' or 'Court'), and cases and General Comments ('GC') Human Rights Committee (HRCttee) will clarify the mist around this complexity.

Article 2 of the ICCPR enumerated that the Covenant will apply to all individuals within the territory of a State Party and subject to its jurisdiction without any distinction. However, there was a long debate whether terms 'all individuals within its territory' and 'subject to its jurisdiction' should be used conjunctively or disjunctively. ICJ in its Advisory Opinion on Palestinian Wall (2004) interpreted the provision 'as covering both individuals present within a State's territory and those outside that territory but subject to that State's jurisdiction' (para 109).

The Court reaffirmed the position in Democratic Republic of Congo v. Uganda (2008) (para 216). HRCttee in its GC 36 on right to life (2018) adopted the same interpretation (para 22). However, the applicability of the ICCPR is subject to the existence of jurisdiction of the State Party in question. Here, the meaning and extent of 'jurisdiction outside State territory' or 'extraterritorial jurisdiction' require further attention.

There are two dominant models of extraterritorial jurisdiction in international law. The first model is based on the effective control over foreign territory by the State in question or spatial model. This model is widely accepted in respect of extraterritorial jurisdiction. The second model is based on the power over the persons by Government agents on the foreign territory or personal model. This model also received equal support of the international courts and jurists. Both models have been long endorsed by the HRCttee in its GC 36. Given the fact India has no effective control over Bangladeshi territory and alleged violation of the right to life amounting to the border, killing is caused by BSF, and the personal model of extraterritorial jurisdiction seems to apply in situation 2 and 3.

The meaning of 'power' over the person has been broadly interpreted by human rights bodies. Personal model of jurisdiction was first developed by the European Commission of Human Rights in Cyprus v. Turkey (1975). It was later on adopted by HRCttee in its Lopez Burgos v. Uruguay (1981) and Celiberti de Casariego v. Uruguay (1984) cases. Inter-American Commission in its Saldaño v. Argentina (1998) decision stated that 'a state party… maybe responsible under certain circumstances for the acts and omissions of its agents which produce effects or are undertaken outside that state's territory'. European Court of Human Rights ('ECtHR') has decided several cases based on personal jurisdiction.

Two cases of ECtHR related to border killing namely Issa and Others v. Turkey (2004) and Pad and others v. Turkey (2007) are pertinent to mention here. The former relates to the killing of six Iraqi citizens by Turkish force on Iraqi territory and the latter relates to the killing of seven Irani citizens by Turkish helicopter while crossing Iran-Turkey border.

Both cases resulted in positive. In the Issa case, ECtHR, citing on Lopez Burgos and Celiberti, held that '…a State may also be held accountable for violation of the Convention rights and freedoms of persons who are in the territory of another State but who are found to be under the former State's authority and control through its agents operating-whether lawfully or unlawfully-in the latter State' (para 71). It appears that the persons killed by BSF may fall within the jurisdiction of India.

It is important to note that not every killing at the hand of Government agents is unlawful unless they are arbitrary. UN Basic Principles on Use of Force and Firearms (1990) in its Rules 9 and 10 enumerated the justification for lawful killing. In order a killing be lawful it must be for self-defence, defence of others against the imminent threat of death or serious crimes coupled with a clear warning to use of force and sufficient time to observe such warning, provided that it is necessary and proportionate. However, the legality of the killing should be assessed case by case.

India, whose agents used force to kill Bangladeshis, is under conventional obligation to investigate the same (Article 3, ICCPR). If proved, the act of killing may incur India responsible for internationally wrongful acts (Article 2, Draft Article on State Responsibility 2001).

Quazi Omar Foysal teaches Public International Law at the American International University-Bangladesh





























