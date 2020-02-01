Video
Saturday, 1 February, 2020
BJP’s manifesto for Delhi polls

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The top focus for the party, as mentioned in the 'Sankalp Patra' is mitigating air and water pollution in the national capital.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the manifesto focuses on giving the city-state a corruption free, transparent government. "This has been the hallmark of Modi government at the Centre," said Tiwari. "Half of the ministers and MLAs in the current government are either on bail or are facing charges. We will change this scenario."
"The BJP, if voted to power, will create a Colony Development Board, for regularisation of societies," he further said and added that this will be the prime focus of the party. Regularisation of colonies has seen a lot of verbal attacks between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP. While AAP credits itself for launching the scheme to regularise thee colonies, the BJP accuses the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of hijacking their scheme.    -HT


