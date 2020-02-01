US help for Ukraine ‘unwavering’

KIEV, Jan 31: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday Washington's support for Ukraine was unwavering during a delicate visit to the country at the heart of the US impeachment process.

After talks with Pompeo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he appreciated US support, but that Washington should be more involved in resolving his country's conflict with Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine is walking a careful line in its relations with the United States -- keen to maintain US backing in the war but wary of being further entangled in US domestic politics. -AFP







