US renews waivers on Iran





But the United States also imposed sanctions on Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) and its chief, a move the Iranian entity's spokesman described as a sign of Washington's "despair."

The Trump administration, which in 2018 pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the AEOI.

The waivers' renewal for 60 days will allow nonproliferation work to continue at the Arak heavy-water research reactor, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Tehran Research Reactor and other nuclear cooperation initiatives. -REUTERS















