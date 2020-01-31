Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised





Assistant medical officer at the Dhaka airport Zahirul Islam said the man was quarantined as a thermal scanner detected him with fever of 100.6 F. Zahirul was sent to hospital on after he arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from

China with high fever.

The airport health sources said the youth landed at the airport on Wednesday by a flight of Southern China Airlines. He is a student of a university out of Wuhan city, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak in China. He has been suffering from fever for three days.

Once he was detected with fever, the airport authorities kept him quarantined and took blood sample for virus test. He was later admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital.

A source quoting the youth said he went through medical tests twice in China, but no coronavirus was detected. He has come Dhaka after health clearance from China. He had fever but no breathing problem. The airport official said fever might have been from a common cold.

The authorities have beefed up cautionary measures at its airports since 20 January. However, the death toll in China from a deadly new coronavirus rose to 170, state media said on Thursday, with the worst-hit province of Hubei reporting 37 fatalities.

Some 7,711 people in China are now confirmed to have the infection, with 1,032 new cases in Hubei.

















