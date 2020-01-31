Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:09 AM
Foreign diplomats to observe city polls

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka will observe the two city corporation elections and hoped that it will be "free and fair" contest where people will be able to cast their votes in a "festive and peaceful" atmosphere.
About 67 missions including embassies, UN representatives and EU representative will jointly and separately observe the elections scheduled to be
held on February 1.
The US Embassy in a facebook post on Thursday said that the election would be 'festive, free, credible and participatory' one.
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday said that he will be joining other colleagues in the diplomatic community in Dhaka to see a democratic process and how the election goes.
"We met all four mayoral candidates and had good discussions with the Election Commission and noted that a level-playing field is crucial. I'm very pleased," High Commissioner Dickson said.
"This is going to be a big democratic practice and hoped it will remain free from violence noting that violence should not be part of democratic process anywhere, including in Bangladesh," he added.
However, he said, "This is the duty of the diplomats to talk to people and know what is going on in the country."
Earlier, US envoy Earl R Miller said the US along with other members of the diplomatic corps will observe the Dhaka City Corporation elections to see how this democratic process goes in the North and South city polls.
"The USA wants to see that the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations be 'festive, free, credible and participatory' one," the US Ambassador said while talking to journalists recently.
'A functioning democracy entails the rule of law and good governance,' European Union Ambassador Rensje Teerink said adding that the people should get the opportunity to enjoy their social, economic, civil and political rights.
Law- enforcement agencies should not violate human rights and the Digital Security Act should not be used to infringe peoples civil and political rights, she said.
Indicating the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations, Ambassador Rensje said that the EU 'will watch with a lot of interest the upcoming municipal elections, at the outcome of a dynamic campaign.'
However, the Foreign Ministry organised the workshop to develop a national implementation plan for the universal periodic review on Bangladesh by the UN Human Rights Council, the next round of which is likely to be held in 2023.
UN resident coordinator Mia Seppo said that nobody should be harassed and tortured for exercising freedom of speech and human rights.


