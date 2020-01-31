Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:09 AM
Front Page

Carry photo IDs on polls Day: RAB DG

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Benazir Ahmed, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has asked city dwellers to carry photo identity cards when venturing outdoors on the day of elections to Dhaka city corporations.
He urged those who are not even voters in the city polls but involved in campaigning to leave the city immediately.
 "Many relatives of candidates took part in the election campaign. Thank you very much. We expect
you now to leave Dhaka. Unnecessary Dhaka visits are being discouraged," Benazir said while addressing a press conference at RAB media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Thursday.
Asked whether RAB will take any punitive action if anyone does not leave Dhaka, Benazir said it is not RAB's objective to put anyone in jail and that law enforcement agencies want to ensuring that voters can cast their votes without trouble.
 "There is no problem in coming out of the home for emergencies, medical treatment, job interviews and to travel abroad," he added.
The RAB DG also asked candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct and said if anyone tries to create chaos the elite force will restrain them immediately. He also said any aggrieved candidates will be able to lodge complaints with the force.
Five capital-based RAB battalions and the elite force's bomb disposal unit along with the dog squad started working from Thursday and will be on duty on the day after the election.
Besides, check posts will be set up at different places and city entry points while RAB members will keep voting centres and surrounding areas under special vigil, said Benazir.
Moreover, there will be 129 mobile courts.


