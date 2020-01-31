Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:09 AM
Home Front Page

No vulnerable polling centre: Home Minister

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said there is no 'vulnerable' election centre in Dhaka's two city corporations which are going to polls on February 1.
The minister came up with the remark while responding to various questions of reporters after his visit to Saraswati Puja mandap at Rajdhani High School on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.
He said the law-and-order situation in Dhaka is fully under control of the Election Commission as
law enforcement agencies are working as per its directives. "Now, they can handle any situation."
"Usually, any election in Bangladesh comes as like a festival. People will be able to exercise their franchise freely in the polls," Asaduzzaman added.
Elections to the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be held on February 1.    -UNB


