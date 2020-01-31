

Tabith confident of winning city polls

"We are confident that we will win the election. The win will not only be in the post of mayor, also in the posts of all councilors, if the EC acts its properly," he said while talking to the Daily Observer in an interview.

Tabith said, "I have campaigned in all 54 wards in the DNCC area. During the campaign, we have got huge response. We believe that we will win all mayoral and councilor posts.""We are still afraid of untoward incidents during the election period. Many incidents have already taken places and it still continues. The incidents are happening under the shelter of the government," he alleged.

Blaming the Election Commission for not taking steps, the BNP-backed candidate said they had submitted 104 complaints to the EC. But the EC rejected the complaints claiming those as 'not true'.

"Although, we have provided photographs and video evidences of the incidents as prove, they are not taking the complaints into consideration. In such a situation, we are afraid and apprehending untoward incidents," he said.

The EC has deficiency of sincerity to hold free and fair elections.

He said the EC had proved that they could take good decisions, if they wanted. In a view to meeting up the demand of the people, the election date had been deferred to February 1 from January 30. "From that point, I hope the EC will conduct a free, fair and free election on February 1."

About the use of EVM machines imposed over 30, 0000 voters, he said the EC was yet to show its skills to run the EVMs. They are now planning to bring two army members to assist in running the EVMs.

"We are still worried that election atmosphere might deteriorate on the Election Day. He claimed that their activists are being given threats continuously.

Urging the voters to go to the polling centers and cast their votes to their favorite candidates, he said, "The voters will have to go to the centers fearlessly to protect their rights. Voting is a big responsibility. No one will be able to snatch their voting rights in future, if they cast their own votes.''















